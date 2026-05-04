A New Hopes: James takes on Sixers head coach role

James Hopes has been appointed to his first head coach job, tasked with taking perennial contenders Sydney Sixers to new heights

James Hopes has been named as the Sydney Sixers new head coach, appointed on a two-year contract.

Hopes has forged a reputation as a valuable assistant coach on the T20 circuit, holding down roles as bowling coach across Big Bash, IPL and Major League Cricket franchises as well as in the Australian state system with Queensland and Tasmania.

The Sixers role will be his first as a head coach, taking over one of the league's most successful franchises, who finished runners-up last summer.

The Sixers, who have reached the BBL's deciding game eight times for three championships, have reached the finals in 12 of the league's 15 seasons, and Hopes has been tasked with continuing this success.

The highly-respected Greg Shipperd was sacked as coach of the Sixers in January, a week after taking the club to the BBL decider. He was also removed as head coach of the NSW Blues, but saw out the season in state cricket.

At the time, Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said now it "was a time for us to go up another level and consistently win matches and look to win titles".

Germon added: "We are seeing some young players come through, with the Sixers and the Blues, and I think now is the time for those young players to be exposed to a different coaching style, to really try and bring out the best in them."

Cricket NSW has since appointed former Australia wicketkeeper and NSW Blues stalwart Brad Haddin to the role of head coach, his first such appointment.

The Sydney Thunder are also yet to appoint a new head coach after Trevor Bayliss was not offered a new contract. Former Thunder player Shane Watson is understood to be a front runner for that role.

As a player, Hopes featured in 84 ODIs and 12 T20Is for Australia between 2005 and 2010, a dependable back-up option as allrounder.

One of the Queensland Bulls' finest, he captained the state to the Sheffield Shield title in the 2011-12 summer, and One-Day Cup titles the following two seasons.

Currently in India where he is the bowling coach for Punjab Kings, he also holds the same role with the MLC's Washington Freedom. He has previously worked with the Brisbane Heat and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

"I'm incredibly honoured to join the Sydney Sixers, a club with a proud history and a strong identity built on consistency, competitiveness and connection with its fans," Hopes said today in a statement.

"I'm excited to work with a talented playing group and contribute to the next phase of the Sixers' success in the BBL."

Sixers general manager Rachel Haynes said it was "an exciting new chapter" for the men in magenta.

"James is an exceptional cricket mind with a proven track record of developing players and building high‑performing environments," Haynes said in a statement.

"His depth of experience across Australian domestic cricket and international franchise competitions makes him an outstanding fit for the Sixers."