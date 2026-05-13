Tassie sign Vics vice-captain, England allrounder for 2026-27

Tasmania has added a host of fresh faces as they look to return to the top end of the WNCL table

Tasmania have lured Ella Hayward from Victoria and added English allrounder Alice Davidson-Richards to their ranks for the upcoming summer.

The Tigers on Wednesday unveiled a 19-strong contract list for the upcoming Women's National Cricket League season, with wicketkeeper-batter Kate Pelle also joining their squad after departing New South Wales.

Former Queenslander Caity Mair has been awarded a full contract after making the move to Tasmania last season, while Ava Curtis and Mia Barwick have both earned rookie contracts.

Tasmania women's contract list 2026-27: Nicola Carey (CA), Alice Davidson-Richards, Maisy Gibson, Ella Hayward, Ruth Johnston, Sara Kennedy, Lizelle Lee, Caity Mair, Kate Pelle, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Courtney Sippel, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson. Rookies: Ava Curtis, Mia Barwick Ins: Alice Davidson-Richards, Ella Hayward (Vic), Caity Mair, Kate Pelle (NSW), Mia Barwick Outs: Kathryn Bryce, Emma Manix-Geeves, Amy Smith

One of the most exciting young prospects in Tasmania cricket, Barwick made her WNCL debut last season at just 15 years of age.

Hayward, 22, broke into the Victoria team as an off-spinner but has evolved her all-round game in recent seasons, cementing a spot at the top of the order.

After being crowned Victoria's best player for the 2024-25 season, she was appointed co-vice-captain for the following summer alongside Rhys McKenna.

Hayward will bolster a Tigers spin attack that has farewelled leg-spinner Amy Smith, who was not re-signed for 2026-27, while also adding depth to their batting line-up.

03:12 Play video Hayward leads Vics to victory with first WNCL ton

Davidson-Richards meanwhile has replaced Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce as the Tigers' international import, with Bryce not offered another contract due to limited availability and international commitments.

A pace-bowling allrounder, Davidson-Richards has played 19 matches across all formats for England, last appearing in national colours in July 2025.

Pelle, a former Australia Under-19 representative alongside Hayward, debuted for NSW during the 2024-25 WNCL season but could not break into their XI in 2025-26.

The 20-year-old will help cover the departure of Emma Manix-Geeves, who has moved to NSW, as will the addition of Mair, who played one match for Tasmania last season, breaking into the senior side after impressive performances in Premier Cricket and for Tasmania's Second XI.

Victoria are now the only team yet to confirm their women's contract list for the upcoming summer.