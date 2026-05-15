Prodigy Peake poised to continue life in the fast lane

Teenage star no stranger to being accelerated to new levels and believes he is well placed to line up for the six-time world champs in Pakistan

Should he earn a debut when Australia head to Pakistan later this month, Victorian wunderkind Ollie Peake will snatch Ricky Ponting's record as the youngest out-and-out batter in the country's decorated men's ODI history.

And Peake, who was this week selected amid a raft of fresh faces for the Pakistan ODI leg of a broader white-ball tour that also encompasses Bangladesh, says he will be tapping into his limited experiences both domestic and abroad in order to bolster his belief for the challenges that await him.

For much of the past fortnight he has been in Brisbane, working with Australia's coaching staff, led by Andrew McDonald, at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. On Wednesday he worked through an indoor nets session under the watchful eye of batting coach Michael Di Venuto, with whom he then engaged in what appeared to be a technique-based discussion.

Australia's youngest ODI batters Ricky Ponting: Aged 20 years, 58 days on ODI debut (15 Feb 1995 v South Africa) Steve Waugh: Aged 20 years, 221 days on ODI debut (9 Jan 1986 v New Zealand) Steve Smith: Aged 20 years, 262 days on ODI debut (19 Feb 2010 v West Indies) Ollie Peake: Aged 19 years, 261 days for first ODI v Pakistan on May 30, 2026

Not including specialist bowlers (record held by Pat Cummins, aged 18 years, 164 days)

Following that, the 19-year-old left-hander headed out of the nets, and spoke at length with McDonald. The pair talked about attacking shot selection, technique around the pull shot, coming forward to the spinners in Pakistan, and the importance of rotating the strike through the course of a one-day game.

Peake made his professional debuts in all three formats between January and July last year. And while he is yet to register a century, and boasts just 26 matches' experience, he has already represented Australia A in 50-over cricket, hammering 55no from 38 balls from No.6 on debut against Sri Lanka A in Darwin last winter.

For Victoria last summer, he made a match-winning 70no to begin the Sheffield Shield season but found the going tough thereafter, scoring 253 runs at 18.07 with one more half-century through the remainder of the season.

There was also a thrilling 42no (30) for the Renegades that included a match-winning six from the final ball of the contest. All of it – plus the backing of McDonald and selection chair George Bailey – is enough to have Peake feeling well placed to face the prospect of international cricket.

02:40 Play video Full final over: Wonderkid Peake wins match with last-ball six

"I guess (selectors are) telling you you're ready by picking you in the squad," he told cricket.com.au. "That's probably the best backing that you can get … it doesn't feel like an experimental run or anything.

"And Australian domestic cricket feels so strong, and (the Test team) being number one ranked probably shows that the level below is going to be the strongest in the world, and sometimes in pretty testing conditions (for batters).

"So going to places where the conditions are different, but maybe easier to bat in than what domestic cricket is – and doing decently well in a few games in domestic cricket – I guess gives you confidence that you can perform.

"I've been very lucky to go on a lot of tours around the world already. Having been to India three times, (to) Namibia and Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, South Africa – I feel like I've already had exposure to a lot of different conditions.

"Playing in all those countries, you have to just adapt. I feel like that's been a great part of the pathway, (getting) exposure to develop new techniques or new mindsets, to go out there and still perform in different conditions, and get your head around quickly that you might have to play differently.

"So (touring Pakistan) doesn't feel like anything too different."

In February last year, Peake travelled with Australia's Test squad to Sri Lanka, where he was a train-on addition with a view to fast-tracking his development. Even that experience – while an extraordinary example – represented a familiar theme for the Geelong product, who has been earmarked for higher levels through his teens.

01:23 Play video Sneak Peake: U19 young gun's brush with Aussie Test side

"I guess I've been fast-tracked since I was maybe 13 or 14 to start playing above my age group, and I've really enjoyed that in national carnivals and stuff," he said. "And then to play in the Under 19s World Cup two years ago (as a 17-year-old) was another good step in the journey.

"The Big Bash too … I reckon that gives you a bit of confidence as well, having played against some of the Pakistan guys. It sort of opens your eyes to the level, and sort of makes you realise that you're not too far off (international cricket) in a way.

"And it was great for my game to develop some power hitting and a few more boundary options. Hopefully somewhere along the journey I can string it all together, and be able to bat in any given situation."

Peake was a star of Australia's U19s World Cup in January-February, scoring two hundreds from No.4. And with Travis Head and Cooper Connolly both missing from the squad set to tour Pakistan, he looks likely to get an opportunity somewhere in the middle order, though his exact role is yet to be communicated to him.

"At the Under 19s (World Cup) my role was to bat through the innings and anchor the innings a bit more," he said. "Whereas (in Pakistan) that could be someone like Marnus (Labuschagne) or (Alex) Carey, and I might be down the order a bit, playing more of a support role.

"I feel like I've batted in a lot of different spots over the last few years, and even going back to the (Under) 19s World Cup (in 2024), I was batting at six, and I felt like I could play that supporting role for some of the bigger boys during that time as well.

"But (the selectors have) given me full confidence just to be myself, play my way, and know that that's probably enough."

Qantas Tour of Pakistan & Bangladesh 2026

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

May 30: First ODI, Rawalpindi Stadium, 9:30pm AEST

June 2: Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

June 4: Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 9:30pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

June 9: First ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 11: Second ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

June 14: Third ODI, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 3pm AEST

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

June 17: First T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 19: Second T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

June 21: Third T20I, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, 6pm AEST

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