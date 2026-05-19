New era, new leader: Molineux approaches her acid test

Australia's skipper has had little time in the hot seat but is quickly making her presence felt as all eyes turn towards a World Cup

Last week, Sophie Molineux gathered her team around a campfire at Mount Tamborine in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Across 30 minutes, Australia's new captain spoke about her values as a person and as a leader, and shared her vision for a new era of one of the world's most successful sporting teams.

This brief window in South-East Queensland has been a critical one for Australia's T20 World Cup preparations, with just one further camp to follow before the group jets off to the United Kingdom on May 26. So Molineux wanted to maximise it.

"We wanted to just make a special moment in time and get away before we come (into camp)," she said of the Australian team's night away.

"We went to a beautiful little spot and just got together as a group. Sat around a fire and just enjoyed each other's company.

"I think it was just a nice moment, just to reset and refocus leading into what's going to be, not only just a big World Cup, but everything moving forward."

* * *

For a new leader in Molineux, time is of the essence. Australia have played just six T20Is since March 2025, and their new leader only took charge in January.

Yet a home series against India and a three-week tour of the Caribbean has at least given the Victorian a chance to put some building blocks in place with regards to her leadership – even if an injury setback forced Australia's selectors to get creative.

01:17 Play video 'Caring older sister': Aussies on skipper Molineux

When Molineux reported back soreness following the first ODI in Brisbane, just one month after being appointed Australia's new all-formats skipper, it's not hard to imagine the sinking feeling that coach Shelley Nitschke, selector Shawn Flegler and co would likely have experienced, given her considerable injury history.

But quickly discussion turned to how Molineux could still be involved in the West Indies adventure, in order to best prepare her and the Australian team for the T20 World Cup.

Reassured that Molineux was fit enough to bat and field, she was ticked off to board the plane for St Vincent, however bowling – her primary skillset in the national side – was deemed too great a risk.

That left the Victorian playing an unusual role in the T20Is as essentially a specialist batter (and captain) at No.8 or No.9. It's not an approach Australia would have taken under different circumstances, but with the matches in the West Indies serving as World Cup preparation for both teams, the call was made to prioritise captaincy experience above all else.

"When she got injured (before the Caribbean tour), it was pretty disappointing, obviously," Australia coach Shelley Nitschke told cricket.com.au in April. "But the discussion was around, first of all, is playing (in the West Indies) going to put her in jeopardy of missing the World Cup?

"And when the answer was no, we felt it was a good opportunity to get her leading the group, especially in the T20s. That was the priority … and it was more than beneficial.

"A little unorthodox, I'm aware, but it's been about the big picture.

00:38 Play video Fit and firing: Captain Molineux set for big T20 World Cup

"As a new captain, that's really important – particularly in the talking to the bowlers, learning what works for them.

"She hadn't captained all the bowlers, so learning how to work with them, how to get the best out of them, what language to use, just having her presence out there as a new captain, I think was super important."

* * *

Given the decidedly off-Broadway nature of the Caribbean tour, with the T20Is played at 9am AEDT and with no travelling media (Australian or local), it's unsurprising the commentary that did occur around Molineux's unusual role was more limited to the numbers on the scorecard (for the record she batted twice on tour, hitting 25 from 12 balls in the third T20I, and 47 from No.4 in the first ODI).

What couldn't be gleaned through the screen on the Disney+ broadcast were the changes happening behind the scenes, and the more subtle ways Molineux was starting to put her mark on her team.

"She's just got a really clear idea of how we're going to go about it, and how she wants us to go about it," Nitschke noted. "She's unwavering in that, in how she sees the team and where the opportunities are."

A tour in a far-flung location can also bring a group closer together, whether that's through the day-to-day logistics of moving around a foreign location, joint experiences tackling unforeseen hurdles, or unique bonding opportunities such as days spent cruising the islands on a catamaran.

It's the ideal scenario for a captain to put their mark on a group. Compare that with the scattershot nature of a home tour, where players gravitate towards family and friends, as well as their own beds in home ports.

"Every day on tour, I've learned something," Molineux told cricket.com.au in St Kitts. "It was a great opportunity to just be away with the group and get in the thick of it. I hadn't really had any leadership experience in this team, I wasn't in the leadership group or behind the scenes in meetings, so everything's really new for me, and it's really new for this leadership group working together.

"One thing that really stands out to me is that every player here has so much care for the (group) environment and making sure that everyone's looked after."

Molineux's first international tour was a similar experience for the Australian team. In India in 2018, they travelled to Baroda and Mumbai under the leadership of Meg Lanning, who, while far from new to the job, was reintegrating herself into the setup following a six-month injury absence.

A then-20-year-old Molineux was quick to endear herself to her teammates on that trip, fitting seamlessly into a group that was in the formative stages of reinventing itself after a devastating 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final defeat to India.

It was also Nitschke's first tour with the team, after she was appointed assistant coach.

That India trip came at a pivotal time for Lanning and her team: nine months earlier, they had lost the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final in Derby, and found themselves without an ICC trophy for the first time since 2009.

Largely hotel-bound for much of the tour, players including Megan Schutt later noted it had been an intense bonding experience that played no small part in the golden run of success across the next six years.

Eight months later, Australia lifted the 2018 T20 World Cup trophy in Antigua.

Friends, housemates, world champions: Vlaeminck, Wareham and Molineux in 2018 // Getty

Now Australia's trophy cabinet is again bereft of ICC silverware. And the increasing professionalism in the women's game and the rise of India in particular means the competition for titles is only getting tougher.

When she was interviewed for the captaincy, Molineux impressed the selection panel with her vision for the Australian team. Most pressingly, she has firm ideas on what the squad needs to do to lift the trophy at Lord's in July.

"She's come in with some really clear ideas about how we can tweak trainings – and how we can bring a bit more pressure into the training environment," Nitschke said.

"She's given the coaches free rein, but she's got some real clear ideas about what she wants that to look like.

"She's (also) got clear ideas about what she needs as a captain to help the bowlers out ... and just some really big-picture ideas about where she wants to take the group as well."

There's no major overhaul. Molineux inherited a team that – World Cup semi-final defeats aside – continued to be the leading force in women's cricket during her predecessor Alyssa Healy's tenure.

The 28-year-old is instead adding her unique flavour to the role, though she explains those have come about collegially.

"It's not just my own spin," Molineux said. "I think as a leadership group and chatting to Shelley in the lead-up to this tour, we spoke about how we wanted to change a few things – and they're not big changes, just small mindset shifts.

"Looking at what's coming (up on the schedule). There's a lot of big T20 tournaments, and that includes a World Cup in a few months.

"Part of it has been working really closely with the coaches, getting on the same page."

A failure to seize the small moments under pressure in key matches was identified as a factor in both of Australia's recent World Cup semi-final defeats: in not responding rapidly to Protea Anneke Bosch's onslaught in Dubai in 2024; and similarly with Jemimah Rodrigues' heroics for India one year later.

"For this group to go further and get the success that we really want, it's about those big moments and being able to execute under pressure," Molineux said.

"And there's going to be more of them, as the world game is evening up.

"It's a bit of an attitude change, I think: running towards those big moments rather than hesitating."

One of the first steps Molineux took was to ramp up that 'pressure' when it came to the squad's fielding training. After multiple dropped catches proved decisive in their World Cup semi-final defeat last October, it was an obvious place to start.

"Fielding drills are probably one of the easy things to try and implement (change)," the skipper said. "Gav (Twining, fielding coach) has been really creative with that – creating a bit of chaos, a bit of uncertainty, and with that, the players have to be able to focus and execute under pressure."

Molineux is also working with the team's new performance psychologist. Kate Wensley joined the group at the start of this year, with a view to helping the players better seize those 'one-percenters' at potentially key moments.

"The off-field work we're doing with Kate hopefully is complementing (the fielding)," she said. "(Talking about) high-performance mindset – a lot of these things this group have (already) got, and it's probably really ingrained, but at the same time, we haven't done a whole heap of work (on it) as a team.

"(We've been) verbalising what it looks like and what it feels like for us as individuals ... how we tend to respond under pressure, and just getting a really deep understanding of that."

* * *

Molineux's on-field cricketing nous was spotted early in her career. In 2014-15, she led her state to the final of the Under-18s National Championships, celebrating her 17th birthday during the tournament. Her mentor John Harmer – a World Cup-winning former Australia coach – also earmarked her as a future Australian leader when she was still a teenager.

Former Melbourne Renegades coach Simon Helmot later shared that vision, declaring in the aftermath of the club's WBBL|10 title in 2024 that Molineux would one day lead her country.

In her early years in the green and gold, however, the allrounder more often found herself in the spotlight as much for her fun-loving character as her cricket. Gregarious and comfortable in her own skin, Molineux danced on stage with Katy Perry, took over the DJ decks at a school in Guyana, and regularly stole the show in behind-the-scenes videos with her quick wit.

02:04 Play video Aussies hit dance floor during school visit

There's also a laundry list of injuries that have regularly sidelined her. Yet national selectors have remained consistent with their approach towards the gifted kid from Bairnsdale: whenever she has been fit, she has typically found herself in Australia's best XI.

Underneath the extrovert is a deep thinker, a loyal and caring teammate, and a leader.

Back in 2021, Molineux ran herself ragged constantly checking in on her teammates when she first took over as Renegades captain. She was just age 23 – the league's youngest full-time skipper at the time – and it was to the detriment of her performances.

She has since developed a more balanced approach to leadership.

"It's been a number of years of lessons – of mistakes, and learning from them," she said of her leadership journey. "From working with different people and seeing what works for them, and what might work for me.

"It's a never-ending learning experience for me. Leadership at the Renegades and Victoria has helped me get an understanding of what's important to me and what I think is really important for a team to be successful.

"I think a lot of that is connection. We've got the talent here, we've got all the skill, the resources, and it's being able to unlock that in the right moments.

"And a big part of that is for people to feel like they belong and feel safe in this environment. I think that already happens really naturally here, so it's just leveraging that."

01:46 Play video In case you don't know me: Sophie Molineux

That combination of cricketing smarts and emotional intelligence played a significant role in Molineux's appointment as captain, which has come during a period of wider change for the national side.

Across the last two-and-a-bit years, Australia have lost more than 500 games of experience with Healy and Meg Lanning retiring. The next few years promise to bring further change, with veterans Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry much closer to the end of their careers than the start.

At the same time, the 'noughties' brigade of Annabel Sutherland, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll are stepping into key roles.

"There's been some transition ... we seem to always be transitioning," Nitschke said. "But nothing seems to faze Soph too much. She's pretty calm, which is really important – especially when you lose a leader like 'Midge' (Healy).

"Soph's philosophy is about bringing people together. She creates a really connected environment, and she's an excellent leader on and off the field.

"She's very calm on the field, she's the life of the party off the field … and she's really clear on what she wants the game plan to look like, where she wants to take the group, and she gets down to business when she needs to.

"I've always seen Soph in the (Australian) team as a natural leader, just not with a title ... now working closely with her as the captain, I probably hadn't realised how much she thinks about things, how much thought she puts in and how much planning she does.

"She's massively invested. It's been awesome. You don't realise that until you get that captain-coach relationship and start to work a bit closer with people."

* * *

Australia head into this T20 World Cup as the world's top-ranked team, but for the first time since 2018, they will be hunters rather than the hunted.

They have been placed in the 'group of death' alongside ODI world champions India – who enjoyed a rare T20I series win over Australia in February – and South Africa, who were runners-up at the last three ICC tournaments.

All three teams would be considered among the favourites to win the title, but only two can progress beyond the group.

Australia's women have never played at three consecutive World Cups without winning the trophy. Already there is considerable pressure on Molineux, Nitschke and the entire set-up.

But reflecting on her approach to leadership, and experiences thus far, the new skipper seems well-equipped to handle it.

"It's staying true to who I am, and I was put in this position because of (who I am)," she said. "I keep coming back to that – quite candidly, I think we all have doubts and things pop up, and it's a really new experience for me here.

"And there's been times where I've thought I've missed the mark, or haven't done enough or done too much, and that's always going to be a default of mine, to think that I'm not doing enough for this group.

"So it's coming back to what's really important to me and it's also a long game ... it's a process, and you have to trust it, and you have to trust people around you. I'm in such a fortunate position, with some incredible leaders around me too, in Ash (Gardner) and Tahlia (McGrath) and some senior players that take a lot of pride in in this team and its culture as well."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Warm-up series v South Africa

May 31: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 2: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 4: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 9: v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

June 11: v West Indies, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video