Molineux fit and firing for all-round World Cup role

Skipper bullish she's overcome a back issue as Aussies face selection crunch for next month's T20I event in the UK

00:38 Play video Fit and firing: Captain Molineux set for big T20 World Cup

Sophie Molineux has declared herself fully fit after overcoming a back complaint, with the Australia captain's attention now firmly on next month's T20 World Cup.

Molineux was forced to play as a specialist batter during her first full tour as leader in the Caribbean in March, but after Australia announced their World Cup squad on Wednesday, the Victorian confirmed she had resumed bowling.

"I've had a good little block of training and everything, and now back bowling and feeling really good, so, (I'm) ready to go," Molineux told reporters in Brisbane.

"I'm really excited. I think this World Cup has been on our minds for a long time now, and it feels like it's just around the corner, and we've all got together this week and starting to build some really good momentum.

"Leading a World Cup for the first time, there's going to be some nerves to it, but I think the overall emotion is just pure excitement."

Molineux's return to full fitness will create a selection headache at the tournament in England and Wales, with the Australia captain one of four spinners included in the squad alongside off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner and leggies Georgia Wareham and Alana King.

Even before she was made captain, Molineux was a walk-up start in Australia's best XI when fit and available, with selectors clear in their preference for including a left-arm orthodox option.

Gardner is a key allrounder, while Wareham has been Australia's preferred wrist spinner in the shortest format, with her more defensive bowling style and stronger batting skills giving her the edge over King, who is preferred in ODIs.

King made a strong case to upset that T20I pecking order against West Indies after her recall in that format. She was named player of the series taking five wickets at an average of 11, and national selector Shawn Flegler confirmed on Wednesday it was feasible all four spinners could feature in the same side when conditions suited.

"I mean, it's possible, we play in all different conditions ... Manchester is our first official game against South Africa, and that has traditionally spun a little bit more," Flegler said.

"Alana's got a really good record in Manchester as well, so that probably tipped the balance in her favour - but we'll have to wait until we get there and see the conditions.

"(Molineux's) our skipper and she's going to play ... left-arm orthodox, it's highly valued in the women's game.

"Georgia's been our number one leg-spinner, Alana's come in and done really well.

"But I think the pecking order is pretty clear.

"We've got Ash, Soph and Georgia, and then if conditions allow, then Alana comes into it as well."

00:52 Play video Hamilton uproots Mandhana's stumps for maiden scalp

Flegler also addressed the decision to omit right-arm quick Darcie Brown from the World Cup squad in favour of 20-year-old left-armer Lucy Hamilton, who made her T20I debut in March, saying the Queenslander had made a strong impression on the group with her composure.

Australia's host of allrounders means they will still head to the World Cup with six right-arm pace options, led by spearheads Megan Schutt and Kim Garth, alongside allrounders Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry.

"We've been trying to get Darce up over the last couple of years to be a frontline bowler in the Powerplay (but) she just hasn't quite nailed that opportunity," Flegler said.

"We still think she's going to have a great career for Australia … she's still a young fast bowler, so it's not the end.

"We felt that we had quite a number of right-arm pace bowlers, so we've got the inclusion of Lucy Hamilton with a left-arm option in there.

"Every level she's played at, she's looked really comfortable.

"Grew up in Bundaberg, country kid ... I think she grew up playing against older people, so she's just comfortable talking to adults and just come into our group and felt great from the start.

"It's not just her bowling as well, she's got some good batting skills, and she took a good couple of catches in the Test match as well, she's got a big career ahead of her."

Carey will feature in her first T20 World Cup since 2020, having returned to the international fold earlier this year following a three-year hiatus.

Having struggled to cement a spot in Australia's best XI, the Tasmania allrounder turned down a CA contract in 2023 and stepped away from the national side to spend more time playing for Tasmania and less time carrying drinks.

"I think her game has developed a lot," Flegler said of Carey.

"Just the opportunity to go back and play cricket, it's really tough being on the edge of squad selection – you travel, but you don't get to play.

"And I think her game has really developed. Her batting has improved, her strike rate's improved, particularly in T20 cricket.

"She's a bit more adaptable to the conditions, and her bowling has improved as well, so she can bowl in all phases.

"So really happy in the way she's come back, and she's just fitted in seamlessly again."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Warm-up series v South Africa

May 31: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 2: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 4: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 8: v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

June 10: v West Indies, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video