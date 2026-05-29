Rose appointed ACT Meteors coach ahead of 2026-27 season

The Meteors have locked in a key piece of the puzzle as they look to build on a promising WNCL campaign

Clive Rose has been appointed ACT Meteors head coach, taking charge of the territory's women's side ahead of the upcoming Women's National Cricket League season.

Rose, who played more than 100 domestic matches for Tasmania, Victoria, Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars, joins the Meteors after two years working as an assistant coach with Cricket Tasmania and the Hurricanes.

Last month, Rose served as Australia U19 assistant coach alongside Lisa Keightley, working with head coach Kristen Beams and development coach Meg Lanning.

The ACT had advertised for a new full-time head coach last month, after previous coach Erin Osborne departed the Meteors late last year to take up a new role in the United Kingdom.

"Clive brings outstanding experience from elite domestic programs and has a proven ability to build strong, connected team environments," Cricket ACT Head of Cricket Stuart Karppinen said in a statement.

"He has a clear understanding of the standards required to succeed at the highest level, but just as importantly, he genuinely cares about developing people alongside performance.

"That balance strongly aligns with what we’re building at Cricket ACT as we continue to strengthen our women’s program and create sustainable pathways for players to thrive."

00:43 Play video Clive rose to occasion with classic catch

Rose will commence his role in mid-June, leading preparations for the upcoming domestic 50-over season, likely to start in September.

The Meteors will be out to build on a promising 2025-26 campaign, which saw them record five wins as their rising crop of batters stepped up following the departure of former captain Katie Mack.

The ACT have named an unchanged squad for 2026-27.

"I’m incredibly honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the ACT Meteors," Rose said in a statement.

"I’m passionate about building environments where players and staff feel supported, challenged and connected, while creating clear opportunities for growth and development.

"Through my time at Cricket Tasmania, I’ve seen the impact strong cultures and high-performance standards can have on individuals and teams. I believe there’s a strong foundation already in place within the Meteors program, and I’m excited to help build on that."