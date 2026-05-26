Women's state squads: Ins and outs for the 2026-27 season

Catch up on all the moves and full state squads for the upcoming Women's National Cricket League season

ACT Meteors | NSW | Queensland | South Australia | Tasmania | Victoria | Western Australia

ACT Meteors

After a promising season that saw the Meteors notch five wins following the departure of former captain Katie Mack, the ACT have named an unchanged squad for 2026-27.

The biggest change is at the top after head coach Erin Osborne departed late last year to take up a role in the United Kingdom, with the Meteors advertising for a new head coach in April.

Head coach: TBC Squad: Amy Hunter, Anesu Mushangwe, Angelina Genford, Annie Wikman, Carly Leeson, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Georgia Elwiss, Grace Dignam, Grace Lyons, Holly Ferling, Olivia Porter, Paris Bowdler, Rachel Carroll, Shivani Mehta, Zoe Cooke Rookie: Stella Wilde

New South Wales

Emma Manix-Geeves has made the move from Tasmania to New South Wales, with the wicketkeeper-batter the sole fresh face in an otherwise stable Breakers group for the 2026-27 season.

Manix-Geeves arrives having scored 1,339 runs at 28.48 since debuting for the Tigers in 2019, with the most recent of her two Women's National Cricket League centuries coming against NSW in February.

The 25-year-old had a taste of NSW cricket last season, when she signed with the Sydney Sixers as a back-up wicketkeeper to Alyssa Healy, and will no doubt be keen to continue her association with the magenta following the former Australian captain's retirement from all cricket.

Caoimhe Bray, who missed the second half of the 2025-26 domestic season due to a back injury, has earned an upgrade to a full contract after being awarded a rookie deal last season, in an acknowledgement of the highly rated allrounder's potential.

Fellow pace-bowling allrounder Lucy Finn has been added to the squad’s rookie list following her breakout season for NSW and Sydney Thunder, while Tara French has dropped from the full contract list to the rookie list.

England import Georgia Adams is also expected to play a role for the Breakers in the 2026-27 season, with NSW to work with her county side Hampshire on a tailored plan for her involvement.

Head coach: Peter Clarke Squad: Samantha Bates, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Sarah Coyte, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Ashleigh Gardner*, Elsa Hunter, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield*, Katie Mack, Emma Manix-Geeves, Claire Moore, Frankie Nicklin, Ellyse Perry*, Tahlia Wilson Rookies: Lucy Finn, Tara French Ins: Emma Manix-Geeves (Tas), Lucy Finn Outs: Alyssa Healy (retired), Jade Allen, Kate Pelle * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Queensland

Laura Harris has not been offered a new Queensland contract for the upcoming summer, with the reigning 50-over champions instead backing a quintet of rising talent as they eye back-to-back domestic one-day titles.

After 19-year-old quick Lucy Hamilton was awarded a CA contract for the coming season, joining Fire teammates Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, Queensland Cricket have moved to secure their next generation.

Off-spinner Lili Hamilton has recovered from knee injuries suffered during her season as a rookie-contracted player last year to receive a full contract, alongside Grace Collins, who made her WNCL debut for the Fire last season, and pace bowler Catherine White.

Australian Under-19 duo Aya Kato-Stafford and Filippa SueSee have been signed to rookie contracts for the first time.

There was no room for Harris, 35, who played just six matches for the Fire last season, averaging 10.83, and who was left on the sidelines through the latter part of the tournament including their triumphant final against New South Wales.

Head coach: Mark Sorell Squad: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Grace Collins, Sianna Ginger, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton*, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Annie O'Neil, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll*, Catherine White, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley Rookies: Aya Kato-Stafford, Filippa SueSee Ins: Grace Collins, Lilli Hamilton, Catherine White, Aya Kato-Stafford, Filippa SueSee Outs: Ruby Strange (WA), Laura Harris * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

South Australia

Led by seasoned allrounder Jemma Barsby, the squad remains unchanged, reflecting the state’s confidence in a group that showed significant promise last season.

Head coach Mick Delaney’s side is targeting a push into the finals after finishing the previous campaign strongly, winning six of their final eight matches, building momentum heading into the new season.

Head coach: Mick Delaney Squad: Hollie Armitage, Jemma Barsby (c), Darcie Brown*, Emma De Broughe, Emmerson Filsell, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Isabella Malgioglio, Tahlia McGrath*, Courtney Neale, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Kate Peterson, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson and Beth Worthley Rookie: Maggie Clark *Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Tasmania

Tasmania have lured Ella Hayward from Victoria and added English allrounder Alice Davidson-Richards to their ranks for the upcoming summer.

The Tigers on Wednesday unveiled a 19-strong contract list for the upcoming Women's National Cricket League season, with wicketkeeper-batter Kate Pelle also joining their squad after departing New South Wales.

Former Queenslander Caity Mair has been awarded a full contract after making the move to Tasmania last season, while Ava Curtis and Mia Barwick have both earned rookie contracts.

One of the most exciting young prospects in Tasmania cricket, Barwick made her WNCL debut last season at just 15 years of age.

Head coach: Jude Coleman Squad: Nicola Carey*, Alice Davidson-Richards, Maisy Gibson, Ella Hayward, Ruth Johnston, Sara Kennedy, Lizelle Lee, Caity Mair, Kate Pelle, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Courtney Sippel, Lauren Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson. Rookies: Ava Curtis, Mia Barwick Ins: Alice Davidson-Richards, Ella Hayward (Vic), Caity Mair, Kate Pelle (NSW), Mia Barwick Outs: Kathryn Bryce, Emma Manix-Geeves (NSW), Amy Smith * Denotes Cricket Australia contract

Victoria

Meg Lanning is set to become a full-time franchise freelancer, with the former Australia captain opting against taking up a contract with Victoria for 2026-27.

Lanning, 34, was the major departure after Victoria revealed their 20-player contract list for the upcoming domestic 50-over season, alongside co-vice-captain Ella Hayward who had already been revealed as Tasmania's newest recruit.

Sasha Moloney has also stepped away from state cricket, returning home to Tasmania with her young family, while Sophie Reid was not offered a contract.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck returns to Victoria's books after being cut from Cricket Australia's contract list for 2026-27 alongside allrounder Tess Flintoff.

Victoria have also added young talent to their ranks, with Ira Aery, Zoe Samuel and Mia Perrin all receiving their first full state contracts, while Bronte Leishman secured a rookie contract.

Head coach: Andy Christie Squad: Ira Aery, Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth*, Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux*, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Georgia Prestwidge, Zoe Samuel, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland*, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham* Rookie: Bronte Leishman Ins: Ira Aery, Zoe Samuel, Mia Perrin, Bronte Leishman Outs: Meg Lanning, Ella Hayward (Tas), Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid * Denotes Cricket Australia contract



Western Australia

Queensland WNCL-winner Ruby Strange has made the full-time move to Perth, signing a state contract with Western Australia to go with her Perth Scorchers WBBL deal.

Strange, the 23-year-old right-arm quick, impressed WA's hierarchy enough in her maiden season with the Scorchers in WBBL|11 they have lured her west full-time.

WA have also added teenagers Tegan Williamson and Chloe Bartholomew to their 20-person list, with both having come through WA Cricket pathways.

Spinner Charis Bekker has stepped away from the sport to pursue education opportunities in the United States, while veteran seamer Piepa Cleary has retired.