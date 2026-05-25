Lanning opts out of state deal as Vics reveal 2026-27 squad

Tayla Vlaeminck is set to boost Victoria this summer after returning from a long injury layoff

Meg Lanning is set to become a full-time franchise freelancer, with the former Australia captain opting against taking up a state contract with Victoria for 2026-27.

Lanning, 34, is the major departure after Victoria revealed their 20-player contract list for the upcoming domestic 50-over season, alongside co-vice-captain Ella Hayward who had already been revealed as Tasmania's newest recruit.

Since stepping away from international cricket in late 2023, Lanning has been a regular in the Women's Premier League in India and England's The Hundred, while this season she also signed with Lancashire for the T20 Blast.

Victoria's women's contract list 2026-27: Ira Aery, Sophie Day, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth (CA), Hasrat Gill, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux (CA), Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Georgia Prestwidge, Zoe Samuel, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland (CA), Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham (CA). Rookie: Bronte Leishman Ins: Ira Aery, Zoe Samuel, Mia Perrin, Bronte Leishman Outs: Meg Lanning, Ella Hayward (Tas), Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid

She played four matches for Victoria last Women's National Cricket League season, but none after the Big Bash break, instead featuring for UP Warriorz in the WPL before heading to the United Kingdom for The Hundred auction in her capacity as Manchester captain.

Lanning has also dipped her toe into coaching in recent months, joining the Australia U19s as a development coach during their tri-series against England and Sri Lanka in April.

Sasha Moloney has also stepped away from state cricket, returning home to Tasmania with her young family, while Sophie Reid was not offered a contract.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck has returned as a full-time member of the Victorian squad following her recovery from shoulder surgery, in a welcome boost for the state following their dismal winless 2025-26 WNCL season.

Vlaeminck injured her shoulder during the 2024 T20 World Cup and made a long-awaited return to play during the Green v Gold three-day exhibition match in March.

The 27-year-old returns to Victoria's books after being cut from Cricket Australia's contract list for 2026-27 alongside allrounder Tess Flintoff, who will be looking to take her game to another level this summer after claiming the Sharon Tredrea Award as Victoria’s best player of last season.

"Tayla’s return is really exciting, not just because of the quality she brings on field, but because of the professionalism, resilience and energy she adds to the group every day," Cricket Victoria Head of Female Cricket Kirby Short said in a statement.

"We support Meg’s decision. The women’s game is growing, and players are now presented with opportunities across the world, which is ultimately a positive reflection of the evolution of our game."

Victoria have also added young talent to their ranks, with Ira Aery, Zoe Samuel and Mia Perrin all receiving their first full state contracts, while Bronte Leishman secured a rookie contract.

Short said staff and players had embraced the honesty and clarity that came from reviewing last season, where they finished on negative-one point after failing to win a game and receiving a slow-over-rate penalty.

"We’re certainly not proud of the results from last season, and we understand we need to be better," Short said.

"What is most encouraging is the shared understanding that’s come from our reflection. There is alignment across staff and players about the environment we want to create.

"It is going to take a lot of hard work, and we understand it will be a case of incremental progress, rather than chasing an overnight solution. We are certainly up for it.

"This is a young squad, and if we set the program up the right way, that can become a strength for us in the coming years.

"There is also a great opportunity for our more experienced players to lead in a way that builds connection and raises standards for our squad."

Aery was the leading wicket-taker at the Under-19 National Championships with 17 wickets at 7.94, before again topping the wicket tally during Australia’s recent U19 tri-series against England and Sri Lanka.

Samuel, who made her Victoria debut last season, has been elevated following a dominant Premier Cricket campaign for Melbourne Cricket Club, where she scored 567 runs at 94.5 while also claiming 13 wickets.

Fast bowler Leishman was captain of Victoria’s Under-19 Country side last summer.