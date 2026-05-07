No room for veteran, Queensland back youth for title defence

Queensland Fire have gone heavy on youth after winning last season's Ruth Preddey Cup

Laura Harris has not been offered a new Queensland contract for the upcoming summer, with the reigning 50-over champions instead backing a quintet of rising talent as they eye back-to-back domestic one-day titles.

The Fire revealed their 20-player contract list for the 2026-27 Women's National Cricket League on Thursday, with three fresh faces awarded full contracts for the first time alongside two rookies.

There was no room for Harris, 35, who played just six matches for the Fire last season, averaging 10.83, and who was left on the sidelines through the latter part of the tournament including their triumphant final against New South Wales.

Queensland women's squad for 2026-27: Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Grace Collins, Sianna Ginger, Lilli Hamilton, Lucy Hamilton (CA), Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris (CA), Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Annie O'Neil, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll (CA), Catherine White, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Mikayla Wrigley. Rookies: Aya Kato-Stafford, Filippa SueSee Ins: Grace Collins, Lilli Hamilton, Catherine White, Aya Kato-Stafford, Filippa SueSee Outs: Ruby Strange (WA), Laura Harris

The explosive middle-order batter remains contracted to Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, where she has one season left to run on her current deal after moving from the Heat ahead of WBBL|11.

Ruby Strange has also departed Queensland, with Western Australia last week revealing the 23-year-old right-arm quick had joined their ranks for 2026-27.

Strange, impressed WA's hierarchy enough in her maiden season with the Perth Scorchers in WBBL|11 they have lured her west full-time.

After 19-year-old quick Lucy Hamilton was awarded a CA contract for the coming season, joining Fire teammates Grace Harris and Georgia Voll, Queensland Cricket have moved to secure their next generation.

Off-spinner Lili Hamilton has recovered from knee injuries suffered during her season as a rookie-contracted player last year to receive a full contract, alongside Grace Collins, who made her WNCL debut for the Fire last season, and pace bowler Catherine White.

Australian Under-19 duo Aya Kato-Stafford and Filippa SueSee have been signed to rookie contracts for the first time.

Stafford, a 16-year-old leg-spinner, has represented Japan in four ODIs and played for the Brisbane Heat side in the women’s T20 Spring Challenge last season. She also toured Sri Lanka with Australia's Under-19 team in 2025, and featured in last month’s home U19 tri-series against England and Sri Lanka.

SueSee, 18, is a pace-bowling allrounder who also played for the Brisbane Heat in last year's Spring Challenge, and impressed in the U19 tri-series, taking nine wickets in five matches.

"We are grateful for the commitment that Laura and Ruby have made to the Queensland Fire in the past … on behalf of Queensland Cricket, we wish them every success for the future," QC General Manager, High Performance Bennett King said in a statement.

"It’s exciting to be able to welcome Grace, Catherine, Aya and Filippa into the squad for the first time as contracted players, and we’re pleased that Lilli has bounced back from untimely injury last season to be part of our list again this year."

Queensland will appoint a new full-time captain ahead of this summer, after veteran allrounder Jess Jonassen announced she was stepping down as leader of both the Fire and the Brisbane Heat in March.

Jonassen had led both sides since Kirby Short's retirement in 2020, captaining the Heat in 81 WBBL matches and the Fire in 30 WNCL matches.

But after missing a portion of the season after undergoing a shoulder operation, the 33-year-old made the decision not to re-take reins upon her return.