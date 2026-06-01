Ismail stars on return as Aussies stumble in first warm-up

Sophie Molineux made a successful return with the ball but Australia fell just short in their first UK hit out

Australia have stumbled in their first practice match ahead of the T20 World Cup, going down to South Africa by seven runs as Shabnim Ismail made an immediate impact in her return to the international game.

Ismail took 4-39 from her four overs as Australia were bowled out for 156 in 19.4 overs in reply to the Proteas' 7-163 at Arundel Castle, in the first of three hit outs between the teams over the next five days.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored for South Africa, hitting a 29-ball 49 coming in at No.5, backed up by a flashy 35-ball 45 from Kayla Reyneke – a 20-year-old who debuted in March – at No.7.

Their efforts, alongside Sinalo Jafta's unbeaten cameo of 21 off 10, helped the Proteas recover after they had earlier found themselves struggling at 5-50 after 8.1 overs.

Megan Schutt captured the key wicket of opener Laura Wolvaardt (13) cheaply, while Sophie Molineux picked up two wickets in the space of three balls in her return from a back injury, dismissing SA's other opener Sune Luus (6) and No.4 Dane van Niekerk (1).

Sophie Molineux took two wickets in her return from injury // Neil Marshall

Beth Mooney meanwhile led the chase for Australia with 40 off 21, but the Proteas rattled through the remainder of the top order, dismissing Georgia Voll (4), Annabel Sutherland (4) and Ashleigh Gardner (4) cheaply to leave the Aussies 4-57.

Starts from Grace Harris (27 off 22), Tahlia McGrath (30 off 23), Molineux (16) and Kim Garth (16) were not enough as Australia fell seven runs short of their target.

"It was really cool to get out there, get used to the English conditions … (it was) disappointing with the loss, but lots of positives out there, and still lots of warm-up games to go, so plenty to improve on, but it was really good to get out there and have a hit out," Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath said following the game.

"It was a pretty high-quality game ... came down to the last over, and some individual brilliance from both teams.

"I thought the partnership between Kapp and Reyneke swung the momentum back to them and proved to be the difference in the end. They batted really well, and then we showed glimpses, but were just not able to get the job done today.

"Everywhere we go is going to play slightly different, so it's assessing the conditions early and being really quick as a team to adapt and communicating that. (We were) probably just a little bit slow at times to work out the most effective balls on this wicket."

Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia // Neil Marshall

The matches aren't official T20 Internationals, allowing teams to be flexible and use their entire squads across the batting and bowling innings.

Coach Shelley Nitschke said in the lead-up to the series that giving all players valuable time in the middle would be the priority, and Australia fielded a distinctly new-look batting line-up compared to their most recent series in the West Indies.

Sutherland came in at first drop after sitting out the Caribbean tour and batting well down the order against India in February, while Phoebe Litchfield, who has occupied that position across the past 18 months, did not feature in the opening game.

Ellyse Perry was also absent from the batting order, as was Georgia Wareham, who had occupied a middle-order role in their six T20Is earlier this year, did not feature in the batting innings.

Skipper Molineux made an economical return with the ball after overcoming a back injury, taking 2-17 from her three overs, while Schutt (2-33 from four) and Gardner (2-18 from three) also claimed multiple wickets.

Neither of Australia's leg-spinners, Wareham and Alana King, took the ball.

"First of all, it's nice to have her bowling after not bowling in the West Indies, it was awesome to see her with ball in hand," McGrath said of Molineux.

"She takes wickets for fun, she's a game changer, and she can bowl in any phase, and she proved that again today.

"She gets all the tough overs and doesn't really get the credit she deserves, because she always puts her hand up and always seems to get the job done."

Australia and South Africa will meet in two further matches at Arundel Castle this week.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Warm-up series v South Africa

May 31: South Africa won by seven runs

June 2: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

June 4: Australia v South Africa, Arundel Castle

ICC World Cup warm-up matches

June 9: v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

June 11: v West Indies, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 12am AEST

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: v South Africa, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:30pm AEST

June 17: v Bangladesh, Headingley, Leeds, 7:30pm AEST

June 20: v Netherlands, Rose Bowl, Hampshire, 7:30pm AEST

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video