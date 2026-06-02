'I felt a bit bad': Candid Flintoff out to make amends at Thunder

New Sydney Thunder coach Andrew Flintoff opens up on his coaching philosophy and the guilt he's felt from a sub-par stint as a BBL player

Andrew Flintoff finished his career with 350 wickets and more than 9000 runs across first-class cricket, but one of the game's great allrounders wasn't satisfied with his short stint as a BBL player.

Months prior to his retirement in September 2010, 'Freddie' had agreed to join Queensland Bulls in the original interstate Big Bash competition. The two-time Ashes winner was after an opportunity to restore his career, before injury intervened.

Nearly four years later the former Test captain made a shock comeback for Lancashire in the English summer of 2014. He helped his county reach the T20 Blast final in August, then two months later signed with the Brisbane Heat.

Andrew Flintoff walks off Stadium Australia having been dismissed for a duck against Sydney Thunder // Getty

Renewing ties with ex-Lancashire teammate Stuart Law, who was the Heat's head coach at the time, Flintoff was excited to be one of three internationals wearing teal that season. Alongside West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree and New Zealand great Daniel Vettori, the then 36-year-old had high hopes for his inaugural BBL campaign.

After all, he was joining a squad that possessed some of the best talent in Australian T20 cricket.

02:26 Play video From the vault: The best of Freddie Flintoff in the Big Bash

While Shane Watson and Mitchell Johnson were with the Test side, Brisbane's roster still included white-ball Australia representatives Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, Joe Burns, Peter Forrest, and the league's highest run-scorer, Chris Lynn.

But a season that started with so much promise ended in bitter disappointment as the Heat only won two games and finished dead last.

In what proved to be the final seven game of his illustrious 20-year playing career, Flintoff contributed a measly 74 runs and three wickets in an underwhelming display that to this day doesn't sit well with him.

"As a player, I didn't really offer anything," Flintoff told cricket.com.au this week. "I think my biggest contribution was singing Elvis on the boundary.

01:26 Play video Freddie sings Elvis

"My approach to Big Bash as a player was different. I had been retired four years and I had a bad knee. I somehow played some T20 games for Lancashire and got the opportunity to join Brisbane Heat. Stuart Law, a great mate of mine and someone I played with... asked if I wanted to come over.

"I came over and I felt a bit bad, actually, because I wasn't good enough. The competition (and) the standard was too high. I'd been out of the game for a little bit and in some way (I felt) a little bit (of) regret. I felt I let Stuart down."

More than a decade on from his mediocre last hurrah, the Preston product – 50km north of Manchester – is coming back to the Big Bash.

Following a two-year stint as head coach of Northern Superchargers in England's franchise competition, The Hundred, Flintoff has landed his first overseas coaching role after being announced as the replacement for Trevor Bayliss at the Sydney Thunder.

The appointment is another feather in the cap for the former ICC Cricketer of the Year, who has also been leading the England Lions (England's A team) since October 2024.

Having found a passion for the caper in recent years, following his near-death experience when crashing a car while filming a television episode in December 2022, Flintoff is determined to show his coaching credentials to a league and a country that he believes has been surprisingly supportive of him.

"In a strange way, Australia has played such a big part in my life," Flintoff said.

"Back in 2005, getting the opportunity to play in that (Ashes) series against (a team) which was seen as the best side in the world, and doing alright, and then subsequently every time I've been to Australia, I've been received very warmly by the public which wasn't what I expected.

"The thought of being involved with the Big Bash as a coach and especially with Sydney... it's a powerhouse of cricket. You grow up seeing Sydney on the TV, seeing Test matches, and as a kid from Preston, not thinking I'd ever get the opportunity to go there, never mind at the opportunity to head coach at Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash, so I'm excited."

It's a clear shift in mindset from the 48-year-old, who admitted to feeling far more positive about being a Big Bash coach, compared to the pressure of performing as an ageing, sore and marquee international player.

"That's a completely different situation that I'm into now as a head coach," Flintoff said.

"As a coach, I'm looking at it with more optimism than I did as a player back then. You look at the franchise, you look at the players, you look at the support and I think there's something really big to build on.

"Trevor Bayliss was the previous coach which I've got the utmost respect for, so I've got some big shoes to follow in that regard. But as a coach, I'm far more excited than I was as a player. I think as a player was probably more nervous."

11:13 Play video 'I'm all in': Flintoff's first interview as new Thunder coach

With his sights firmly set on helping last season's cellar dwellers rise up the ranks, Flintoff is motivated by the challenge of taking the Thunder from the bottom to the top.

It's a task that will test his coaching craft, and as Flintoff himself explained, he's still trying to develop a coaching style built from his experiences amongst some of the sport's most admired figures.

"I'm still discovering my style," Flintoff said.

"When you talk about coaching philosophies styles, it's hard not to look back at the coaches that you played under as a player.

"First and foremost, David Lloyd, 'Bumble', signed me as a 16-year-old and I was this young kid who was unsure himself, finding myself in a man's world. I'm not sure if I could do it, but the amount of belief that he instilled in me, he believed in me so much that eventually started rubbing off on me.

"I had a few years under Bob Simpson, who is one of the great Australian cricketers and coaches... and the one thing I loved about Bob, but not everybody did, was his directness. He was a tough man and he would call it out as he saw it."

Flintoff with Ben Kellaway and Thomas Rew during the England Lions' fixture against the PM's XI at Manuka Oval in November 2025 // Getty

While both Lloyd and Simpson were pivotal in his early days as a professional cricketer, there's been another significant figure in Flintoff's development throughout recent years.

"Rob Key, my boss and my mayor," Flintoff said.

"We talk cricket all the time. We've got very similar thoughts on it and I suppose (I'm) thankful because he probably (has) given me my first go at coaching. I had an accident a couple of years ago. He got me back around cricket with England, and it's that passion. I've always had an itch to coach, but I never quite knew what route (I) could get into.

"I think waiting all them years, as I got a bit older, I think it's benefited me. I feel very fortunate to be in this position and be a background cricket, which is honestly the place that I feel most comfortable."

Steve Harmison, Rob Key and Flintoff of England celebrate after defeating the West Indies at The Oval in August 2004 // Getty

With his sights set on KFC BBL|16, the star from that famous 2005 Ashes series believes his new team has what it takes to change their fortunes around.

Although the club made the BBL|14 Final, it's been 10 years since the Thunder won their first - and so far only - men's Big Bash title. Throughout their history, the team have finished bottom of the table six times, including twice in the past three campaigns.

But noting the mix of experience and youth within the squad, and the sublime form of David Warner last season, Flintoff is confident the Western Sydney club will make their fans proud next summer.

"The Thunder fans can expect a side who deeply care about who they're playing for," Flintoff said.

"You look at the makeup of the squad. You've got Davey Warner in there, who wears his heart on his sleeve. I remember seeing him when he first came into international cricket, pretty much from nowhere.

"He took everyone on in his own way. He's up and at you (and) that's very much (the way) I would like the team to play. I want them to care about what they're doing and I want to entertain as well.

"People come out to be entertained, watch and get behind something special...and a few wins."