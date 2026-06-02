England great returns to Big Bash as new Thunder coach

Andrew Flintoff is coming back to the BBL, tasked with turning around the fortunes of last season's cellar dwellers

02:26 Play video From the vault: The best of Freddie Flintoff in the Big Bash

Legendary England allrounder and Big Bash icon Andrew Flintoff has been unveiled as Sydney Thunder's new men's head coach.

Having last represented Brisbane Heat more than a decade ago in BBL|04, the 48-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Thunder to return to the Australian competition for his first coaching role outside the UK.

Flintoff replaces Trevor Bayliss, whom the club parted ways with in February after five seasons at the helm. The Thunder managed just two wins in BBL|15 and finished last for the second time in three seasons.

The former England captain edged out the likes of past Thunder players Shane Watson and Dan Christian, who had previously been linked with the vacant coaching position prior to the club announcing Flintoff as the successful candidate on Tuesday evening.

In his first interview following his appointment, Flintoff said he had big shoes to fill but was confident he could make a significant contribution to the Thunder.

Flintoff celebrates a wicket during his seven games with the Heat in BBL|04 // Getty

"When the opportunity to coach Sydney Thunder arose, obviously I was excited," he said.

"You grow up seeing Sydney on the TV ... not thinking I'd ever get the opportunity to go there, never mind the opportunity to head coach Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

"One of my aims over the time with Sydney Thunder is that every player looks back thinking, 'that's the best part of the year, that's a team that I want to play for'.

"I'm excited to come over, get involved and coach this team. I'm here to do the best job I possibly can for the team and everybody that comes out and supports us."

11:13 Play video 'I'm all in': Flintoff's first interview as new Thunder coach

Since finishing a 20-year professional playing career at Brisbane in 2015, Flintoff coached in England's franchise competition The Hundred, leading Northern Superchargers for two seasons across 2024 and 2025, which included a playoffs appearance last year.

Flintoff is currently in charge of the nation's A team, England Lions, coaching the side during two tours of Australia since starting in the role in October 2024.

He's also worked with the country's senior white-ball squads in 2023, when Australian Matthew Mott was at the helm of their limited-overs teams.

Andrew Flintoff watches Tom Hartley bowl during an England Lions training session at Manuka Oval // Getty

Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said he was thrilled to have a "global icon" joining the BBL|05 champions.

"This is a huge day in the history of Sydney Thunder, and the BBL more broadly," Copeland said.

"'Fred' (Flintoff) brings something truly unique to Sydney Thunder; he is a modern leader who understands how to build high-performance environments, connect with players as people, and set standards that last. His passion for the game, coaching itself and knowledge of Australian cricket and our Thunder program stood out during the process.

"The goal here isn't just about the now, it's about a step-change to establishing a culture and identity that will set us up for sustained success for years to come."

01:26 Play video Freddie sings Elvis

First selected as a 20-year-old in 1998, Flintoff represented England in 227 international matches across the three formats, captaining the country in both Test and one-day international cricket.

Named as the player of the series in the famous 2005 Ashes, 'Freddie' scored 3,845 runs and took 226 wickets in the Test format to go down as one of England's greatest allrounders.

Plagued by injury in the latter stages of his career, Flintoff left Test cricket in 2009 and retired from all forms of the game in 2010, before making a brief comeback for his English county side Lancashire in the domestic T20 Blast competition during 2014.

Later that year, Flintoff played the final seven games of his illustrious career for the Heat, but it perhaps wasn't the swansong he was hoping for, managing 74 runs and three wickets for the season.

Andrew Flintoff career stats

Tests M: 79 | Runs: 3845 | Ave: 31.77 | HS: 167 | 100s: 5 | Wkts: 226 | BBI: 5-58 ODIs M: 141 | Runs: 3394 | Ave: 32.01 | HS: 123 | 100s: 3 | Wkts: 169 | BB: 5-19 T20Is M: 7 | Runs: 76 | SR: 126.66 | Wkts: 5 | Econ: 6.44 All T20s M: 39 | Runs: 683 | SR: 142.88 | HS: 93 | Wkts: 39 | Econ: 7.55 | BB: 4-12

All of Cricket NSW's men's head coaching vacancies have now been filled, after James Hopes signed a three-year deal with Sydney Sixers last month.

It came after Brad Haddin was appointed the state head coach with Greg Shipperd sacked despite having a year left on his contract with the Sixers and Blues.

The Thunder currently have 10 players contracted for KFC BBL|16, including last season's leading run-scorer David Warner, whose captaincy future is clouded following a drink-driving charge in April. Warner will face court on June 24.