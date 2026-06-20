Nahida spins Bangladesh to comeback win over Pakistan

Bangladesh pick up their second win of the tournament as Pakistan remain winless

Nahida Akter has claimed three wickets as Bangladesh's spinners helped their side secure a 23-run comeback T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan in Leeds.

After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat at Headingley, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (2-18) struck two early blows, as Dilara Akter Dola (5) chipped a catch straight to Nashra Sundhu at mid-on with her second ball, before she trapped Sharmin Akter (0) lbw with an in-swinger two deliveries later.

It left Bangladesh in early trouble at 2-5, which became 3-13 when Tasmia Rubab dismissed Juairiya Ferdous (7) in the fifth over.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty (36 from 38 balls) provided stability alongside Sobhana (22 off 19), with the pair adding 35 for the third wicket before Nashra's successful lbw review ended the latter's innings.

They reached 4-72 as drinks were taken at 14 overs, but Ritu Moni (7) fell on the first ball after the break, while Joty fell in the 18th over, as Bangladesh stumbled to 6-92.

Shorna Akter’s late cameo shifted the momentum of the innings, as she smacked 39no off 22 balls to see Bangladesh to 6-123.

The Pakistan openers made a strong start to their response, with Gull Feroza (23) and Muneeba Ali (25) taking their side to 0-41 at the end of the Powerplay.

Bangladesh's first breakthrough came in the eighth over, as Gull cut Nahida Akter to Sobhana Mostary at backward point.

At 1-49, Pakistan required less than a run-a-ball, but three quick wickets quickly swung the momentum Bangladesh's way as their rivals lost 6-14.

Nahida, Bangladesh's leading T20I wicket-taker, had Muneeba (25) caught at square-leg, before Sanjida Akter Meghla removed both Ayesha Zafar (11) and Aliya Riaz (0) in the 12th over to leave Pakistan 4-70.

The runs dried up and when leg-spinner Rabeya Khan (1-17) trapped Iram Javed for nine and Saira Jabeen (0) then edged Sanjida to backward point, Pakistan's task became even tougher at 7-66.

Pakistan captain Fatima could not pull off another miracle performance, departing for 10 as her side finished 24 runs short.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 standings

Round 1 Group 1 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Australia Women AUS 3 3 0 0 0 0 4.391 0 0 0 6 2 India Women IND 2 2 0 0 0 0 3.975 0 0 0 4 3 Bangladesh Women BAN 3 2 1 0 0 0 -0.641 0 0 0 4 4 South Africa Women SA 2 1 1 0 0 0 -1.097 0 0 0 2 5 Pakistan Women PAK 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.857 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands Women NED 3 0 3 0 0 0 -3.384 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points Group 2 Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 England Women ENG 3 3 0 0 0 0 2.49 0 0 0 6 2 West Indies Women WI 2 2 0 0 0 0 0.233 0 0 0 4 3 New Zealand Women NZ 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.063 0 0 0 2 4 Scotland Women SCO 3 1 2 0 0 0 -0.083 0 0 0 2 5 Sri Lanka Women SL 2 1 1 0 0 0 -2.04 0 0 0 2 6 Ireland Women IRE 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.054 0 0 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

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