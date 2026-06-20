Australia flex muscles to roll past Netherlands

Australia hit a record-equalling high score but injury to Beth Mooney meant it was not all Australia's way against the Netherlands

Australia have continued their winning T20 World Cup run with a dominant 98-run win over the Netherlands, but it was not without drama with wicketkeeper Beth Mooney sitting out the fielding innings due to a back complaint.

Mooney top-scored with a 42-ball 74 in Australia's tournament record-equalling 6-219 at Southampton's Rose Bowl, a target that was well out of reach of the Netherlands, who finished on 3-121 after a 96-run third-wicket stand between captain Babette de Leede (56no) and Sterre Kalis (44).

It was Australia's third win on the trot this tournament, with two group matches against Pakistan and India remaining.

Mooney retired hurt 14 overs into the Australian batting innings, then did not take the field, with the Aussies instead handing the gloves to third-choice 'keeper Georgia Voll.

The wicketkeeper-batter said it was a "precautionary" move after collecting the player of the match award.

"Not used to all the bus travel we've had to do," said Mooney after Australia had a 400km trip from their previous match in Leeds. They will return on the bus to that venue tomorrow for their next match.

With Mooney the sole specialist wicketkeeper in the Australian squad, and first-choice back-up Phoebe Litchfield sidelined with a quad injury, opener batting Voll was thrown into the spotlight.

NSW's Tahlia Wilson is travelling with the group but as a reserve and could only play if a member of the 15-player squad was ruled out of the tournament.

Voll had never kept wicket in senior cricket, but did have a brief session with the gloves during Australian training in Southampton on Friday.

Makeshift 'keeper Georgia Voll celebrates her catch // ICC/Getty

It proved a canny move, with Voll looking comfortable in her unexpected role, taking a catch in the second over to dismiss Netherlands opener Phebe Molkenboer off the bowling of Kim Garth (2-20).

Garth's second came when she trapped Heather Siegers lbw in the fourth over, before captain de Leede joined Kalis in a defiant 96-run third-wicket stand.

De Leede brought up her second half-century of the tournament from 47 balls in the 18th over, while Annabel Sutherland finally broke the partnership when she bowled Kalis for 44 in the final over.

Australia captain Sophie Molineux used eight bowlers in total, with World Cup debutant Lucy Hamilton wicketless but miserly with 16 dot balls in her 0-13 from four overs.

Earlier, a dominant display from the Australian batters, led by Mooney, took them to a record-equalling 6-219.

Mooney and Voll put on 50 in 4.4 overs for the first wicket before the latter skied a catch off the bowling of Iris Zwilling.

Ellyse Perry's stay at the crease in her record 50th T20 World Cup game lasted just three deliveries before she hit a catch straight to deep mid-wicket to depart for one, as Australia lost two wickets in the space of four deliveries.

But the momentum stayed firmly in Australia's favour as Gardner joined Mooney, who raced to a half-century from 30 deliveries.

The pair lashed the Dutch attack to pile on 101 runs in 9.2 overs, with Gardner's own fifty coming off 28 balls before Mooney retired hurt.

Gardner (58 from 32) was caught on the boundary two balls later, leaving Australia with two fresh batters at the crease, and Georgia Wareham continued her outstanding all-round tournament, stroking eight boundaries on her way to 41 off 18.

Australia lost 3-24 in a late stutter, but it was not enough to stop them matching the record for highest women's T20 World Cup total.

Australia will return to Leeds on Sunday, ahead of their showdown with Pakistan on Tuesday evening (3.30am Wednesday AEST).

Australia XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton

Netherlands XI: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (c) (wk), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia squad: Sophie Molineux (c), Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. Travelling reserve: Tahlia Wilson

Australia's Group 1 fixtures

June 13: beat South Africa by 65 runs

June 17: beat Bangladesh by nine wickets

June 20: beat Netherlands by 98 runs

June 24: v Pakistan, Headingley, Leeds, 3:30am AEST

June 28: v India, Lord's, London, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 1: The Oval, London, June 30, 11:30pm AEST

Semi-final 2: The Oval, London, July 2 (3:30am July 3 AEST)

Final: Lord's, London, July 5, 11:30pm AEST

Click here for the full tournament schedule

All matches will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video