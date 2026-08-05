Buttler takes T20 runs record with rapid half-century

Jos Buttler has become T20 cricket's all-time record run scorer with a quickfire half-century as Manchester Super Giants thrashed Welsh Fire by nine wickets in the Hundred at Old Trafford.

Buttler surpassed West Indian Kieron Pollard's record of 14,803 by hitting three consecutive sixes off Marco Jansen and struck six in total in a 20-ball 51. It carried him to a format total of 14,833 runs.

Jos Buttler dispatches the ball for six to win the game for Manchester Super Giants AND to bring up his 50 🤩#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/mT8BQCwtpt — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2026

The ECB classes the Hundred competitions as List-A T20 matches (matches have 20 five-ball overs), therefore performances in the 100-ball format count towards overall T20 records.

Chasing 156 for victory, Giants openers Tim Seifert and Paul Walter made a fast start, sharing in a 74-run stand for the opening wicket before the latter was dismissed for 37 off 18 deliveries.

Highest men's T20 run scorers Player Matches Runs Average SR HS Jos Buttler 522 14,833 35.48 147.24 131 Kieron Pollard 746 14,803 31.76 151.02 104 Chris Gayle 463 14,562 36.22 144.75 175* Alex Hales 528 14,449 29.91 144.51 119* David Warner 439 14,284 37.29 140.77 135*

Walter struck two sixes and four fours, while Seifert went on to finish unbeaten on 62, including 10 fours, as he shared a match-winning 87-run partnership with Buttler.

Manchester's third win from six matches this season lifts them into the top three playoff spots, four points behind second-placed Fire.

Matt Short brings up his 50 in style from just 36 balls 😍#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/hEyyeCcpgE — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2026

Visiting opener Phil Salt was denied his half-century after being caught by Leus du Plooy off Josh Tongue for a 37-ball 48 and although his Australian partner Matt Short made a dominant 71 off 47 deliveries, they were restricted to 4-155.

Later in the day, Trent Rockets moved four points clear at the top of the standings after cruising to a seven-wicket win against Birmingham Phoenix.

Rockets captain Sam Billings struck the winning runs with his third six in a 19-ball 31 not out to steer his side home at 3-116 with 17 deliveries to spare after the Phoenix struggled to 6-111 on a difficult batting pitch.

🚨 Crowd catch!



Sam Billings smashes it into the crowd, and the safe hands of this fan 🙌#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/8MTtMl4pbT — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2026

Rockets turned in a bowling and fielding masterclass with 29 dot balls bowled in their first 50 deliveries before the visitors slipped to 3-42 with 48 remaining.

Phoenix wicketkeeper Joe Clarke thumped five sixes and three fours for a 45-ball 62, but Laurie Evans (19) was the only other batter to reach double figures. Aussie opener Mitch Owen lasted only three balls before being caught by compatriot Tim David.

Rockets took a measured approach to their run chase with Ben Duckett (22) and Finn Allen (28) putting on 41 off 38 balls for the opening wicket.

After Aneurin Donald was out for 17 to leave Rockets on 2-60 eight balls later, Billings expertly guided his side's run chase.

The Hundred 2026 men's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Trent Rockets Men TRM 6 5 1 0 0 0 0.893 0 0 0 20 2 Welsh Fire Men WFM 6 4 2 0 0 0 -0.537 0 0 0 16 3 Manchester Super Giants Men MSG 6 3 3 0 0 0 0.495 0 0 0 12 4 MI London Men MLM 5 3 2 0 0 0 0.399 0 0 0 12 5 Manchester Super Giants Men MSM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Sunrisers Leeds Men SLM 5 3 2 0 0 0 0.348 0 0 0 12 7 Southern Brave Men SBM 6 2 4 0 0 0 0.022 0 0 0 8 8 London Spirit Men LSM 5 1 4 0 0 0 -0.41 0 0 0 4 9 Birmingham Phoenix Men BPM 5 1 4 0 0 0 -1.289 0 0 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire