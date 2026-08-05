Garth fires Rockets into orbit with four-wicket onslaught

Aussie quick's sensational haul has put her Trent Rockets on the cusp of playoffs action

Australian quick Kim Garth took four wickets as Trent Rockets all but sealed a top three spot in the women's Hundred with a six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix.

Garth's exceptional spell also saw her concede just 23 runs from 20 deliveries.

Mind your toes 🫣



A superb ball from Kim Garth 🎳#TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/nmkQdb00ZG — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2026

Rockets were also indebted to Sophia Dunkley, who hit a third straight half-century at Trent Bridge.

Dunkley reached her 50 off 26 balls and when she was caught on the boundary by Davina Perrin off Alice Capsey for 65 off 37, Rockets needed 21 with 27 deliveries left for victory.

Birmingham, who lost the toss and were put into bat, mustered a below-par 7-122, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Phoenix never recovered from a shaky start as they lost Perrin, Tammy Beaumont, Capsey and their Aussie captain Ellyse Perry (1) with 55 runs on the board. Perry was stumped by national teammate Beth Mooney off the bowling of compatriot Ashleigh Gardner.

Battle of the Aussies ⚔️🇦🇺



Ash Gardner gets Ellyse Perry stumped by Beth Mooney! #TheHundred | #RoadToTheEliminator pic.twitter.com/n9NGkpPg6R — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2026

Emma Lamb top-scored for the visitors with a 34-ball 45.

In reply, Rockets lost Mooney (7) with the score on 20 before Dunkley, who struck two sixes and seven fours, put on a partnership of 62 in 55 balls with Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sophie Luff (19 not out) saw them home.

Super Sophia Dunkley 💥



A Trent Rockets victory would take them into the top three on the #RoadToTheEliminator 👀



Tune into the final 50 balls NOW on Sky Sports and BBC Two 📺#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/blI7dtcZCC — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 5, 2026

Elsewhere, Orla Prendergast's new ball burst set Welsh Fire on course for a three-wicket victory over Manchester Super Giants.

There was also a key contribution from Aussie Heather Graham, who added 16 not out to guide the Fire home with nine balls to spare, adding to her earlier haul of two wickets.

Ireland international Prendergast took three wickets in her first 10 deliveries at Old Trafford, with the hosts never recovering as they scraped together 9-85 in an under-powered first innings.

Fire also struggled for fluency, losing seven wickets in the chase.

Prendergast bowled Super Giant's Aussie captain Meg Lanning for a golden duck before adding Mady Villiers and Kathryn Bryce as she delivered decisive back-to-back sets. She later returned to see off India's Richa Ghosh to wrap up figures of 4-18.

Smriti Mandhana was run out after a miscommunication with another Aussie, Maitlan Brown, leaving Ryana MacDonald-Gay to top score from No.9 with 18 not out.

That remained the best individual effort of the match, but an opening stand of 27 from Australian Georgia Voll, caught by Lanning after reaching 16, and Sarah Bryce provided a sturdy enough platform to calm the visitors.

Lanning held two further catches, including one that dismissed top-scoring compatriot Georgia Wareham for 17, and spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 3-14 in a losing cause.

The Hundred 2026 women's standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T Drawn D No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Trent Rockets Women TRW 6 5 1 0 0 0 1.605 0 0 0 20 2 Southern Brave Women SBW 6 5 1 0 0 0 0.399 0 0 0 20 3 Manchester Super Giants Women MSW 6 3 2 0 0 1 0.613 0 0 0 14 4 Welsh Fire Women WFW 6 3 3 0 0 0 0.345 0 0 0 12 5 Sunrisers Leeds Women SLW 5 2 3 0 0 0 0.319 0 0 0 8 6 London Spirit Women LSW 5 1 3 1 0 0 -0.759 0 0 0 6 7 Birmingham Phoenix Women BPW 5 1 3 0 0 1 -1.954 0 0 0 6 8 MI London Women MLW 5 0 4 1 0 0 -1.54 0 0 0 2 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties D: Drawn N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Australians in the Hundred

(* denotes bought in auction)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men: Mitch Owen £130,000 (A$244,000) Women: Ellyse Perry £100,000 (A$187,436), Alana King* £37,500 (A$70,000), Lucy Hamilton withdrawn

London Spirit

Men: Adam Zampa £190,000 (A$357,000), Andrew Tye Women: Grace Harris £70,000 (A$131,000)

Manchester Super Giants

Women: Meg Lanning £95,000 (A$178,000), Maitlan Brown* £40,000 (A$75,000)

MI London

Women: Nicola Carey* £95,000 (A$178,000)

Southern Brave

Men: Marcus Stoinis £150,000 (A$282,000), Nikhil Chaudhary* £31,000 (A$58,000) Women: Sophie Molineux* £47,500 (A$89,000), Lizelle Lee £27,500 (A$53,000)

Sunrisers Leeds

Men: Mitch Marsh £200,000 (A$376,000), Nathan Ellis £145,000 (A$278,000) Women: Annabel Sutherland £130,000 (A$244,000), Phoebe Litchfield £120,000 (A$225,000), Jess Jonassen* £110,000 (A$206,000)

Trent Rockets

Men: Tim David £350,000 (A$658,000) Women: Beth Mooney* £210,000 ($A394,000), Ashleigh Gardner £100,000 (A$187,000), Kim Garth £42,000 (A$79,000), Sam Bates £15,000 (A$29,000)

Welsh Fire