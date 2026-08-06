Pakistan break losing streak to square Windies Test series

Pakistan chased down a modest target of 75 on the fourth day to draw the two-match series 1-1

Pakistan have ended their eight-match losing streak in Test matches away from home with a resounding eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the second and final match of the series.

First innings century-maker Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, in his first series since being reappointed as captain, led Pakistan to 2-77 with unbeaten knocks of 24 runs each as the visitors achieved victory shortly after lunch on the fourth day in Port of Spain to draw the series 1-1.

Babar knocked off the target by hitting back-to-back sixes off left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, whose six-wicket haul in the first innings had limited Pakistan's lead to 43 runs.

West Indies won the first Test by 90 runs in nearby Tarouba before Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Ali Usman used favourable conditions on a wearing wicket at Queen's Park Oval to ensure Pakistan remained unbeaten in a Test series against West Indies since 2000.

Pakistan lost the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, brilliantly snapped up by Justin Greaves in the slips cordon for nine in Jayden Seales' first over, and Azan Awais was bowled by Shamar Joseph for 18 before Shafique and Babar sealed the win inside four days.

Earlier, West Indies had set up a modest target of 75 runs after they were bowled out for 117 inside 30 minutes with off-spinner Sajid (4-32) and left-armer Usman (4-39) sharing eight wickets between them.

Opener Brandon King could not bat in West Indies' second innings due to a back injury suffered on the third day when he ran out Babar with a spectacular direct hit from short cover.

Resuming on 6-106 with only a slender lead of 60 runs, the resistance of West Indies' tailenders ended quickly with Usman picking up the wickets of Kemar Roach and Joseph.

Greaves, the last recognised batter, played seamer Mohammad Ali's delivery back on to his stumps after adding just two runs to his total attempting a cross batted shot to fall for three from 32 balls.

Pakistan's last Test win away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2023 during Babar's first tenure as captain before Shan Masood led the side for nearly three years during which Pakistan lost 3-0 in Australia, 2-0 in South Africa and 2-0 in Bangladesh.

Babar's side, whose second Test win took them off the bottom of the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings, next face seventh-placed England in three-match series beginning on August 19.

"When you win the match, it always gives you confidence," Babar said. "We have been working very hard the past few months to prepare for Test matches because we had two matches here and then three in England."