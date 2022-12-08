‘I'm a very different leader to Meg’: Healy to chart own path

In the sheds with Alyssa Healy and Shelley Nitschke

On the eve of her captaincy debut, Alyssa Healy admits her new role comes with some ‘blurred lines’, but the wicketkeeper-batter is set to put her stamp firmly on the Australian team in her first series in charge.

Appointed vice-captain following Rachael Haynes’ retirement in September, Healy has immediately been elevated to the top job, filling in for Meg Lanning as she continues her indefinite break from the game.

On Friday evening, she will become Australia’s seventh women’s T20 captain when she leads her side in the first T20I in Mumbai.

With Lanning’s future plans unclear, Healy is not sure whether this is a one-off chance to lead the world’s best team, or the start of a run that will include January’s home series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup in South Africa a month later.

But she is taking it all in her stride, narrowing her focus to guiding a new-look Aussie squad through the five-match series in Mumbai.

"The lines are very blurry ... there's a little bit to it, but it's an interesting one, I think I've been given the freedom to make it mine and make it my role," Healy said of the national captaincy when speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

"We're not 100 per cent certain on what the future holds for Meg, she'll make some decisions in her own time and she's afforded that opportunity.

"For me right now, it's captaining this series and captaining this group and for me, I'm a very different leader to Meg, I'm a different personality, and it's about me just putting my spin on that role and making sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had.

"I don't think I necessarily need to change too much personality-wise within the group, probably just putting a bit more thought and planning into what's actually going on the field.

"I've really enjoyed just the support from the group of players and encouraging me to just be who I am and lead the group like I normally do from within."

The 32-year-old, affectionately known as ‘Midge’, has been the heartbeat of the Australian team for more than a decade; caring, generous, quick with a quip when needed to lighten the mood and just as swift to jump to a teammates’ defence when required.

Healy first addressed her squad at a meeting on Monday afternoon, as players shrugged off their jet lag following a late arrival into Mumbai on Sunday night.

Admitting to some nerves about the challenge ahead, the multiple World Cup winner, who captains NSW in state cricket, vowed to stay true to herself.

"Midge has just embraced it and made put her own spin on it," coach Shelley Nitschke said on Thursday.

"She hasn't changed herself and the way she wants to do things, so it's been really refreshing to see (Healy and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath) just continue to be themselves but take on a little bit of extra responsibility within the team, and do it in their own way and put their own style on it."

The captaincy adds another layer of responsibility for Healy, who already opens the batting and keeps wicket.

Asked if that burden could prove to be too much, particularly in foreign conditions and the heat and humidity of Mumbai, Healy said she was embracing the challenge, and would happily lean on her teammates for support.

"It's not an easy job, but it's a challenge and I love a challenge, I love thriving on those high-pressure situations," Healy said.

"But in saying that, I think it's all about managing that workload as well and I'm really fortunate to have some great leaders within our group that don't necessarily have a C or a VC next to their name.

"So I'm really lucky in that regard ... I don't have any ego when it comes to leadership, or captaincy, I'm keen for it to be a really collaborative affair for our group."

Healy’s last visit to India in 2018 heralded a new phase in her career; she had been backed in as opener in both limited-overs formats following Australia’s premature exit at the 2017 World Cup and it was in Baroda that she broke through for a maiden ODI century.

That kickstarted a remarkable run of form that saw Healy play key roles in winning the 2018 and 2020 T29 World Cups and the 50-over crown in 2022, forming key opening partnerships with Beth Mooney and Rachael Haynes along the way

That 2018 tour also marked a turning pointing for the national side, as they won their first T20I series since 2015.

Australia have not lost a series in the format since, winning the 2018 and 2020 T20 World Cups and the Commonwealth Games gold medal along the way.

"I think it's perfect timing for our group," Healy said of their return to India.

"We haven't been together since the Commonwealth Games where we got to celebrate doing something really amazing as a group.

"So the opportunity to come here to India, where you generally spend more time together ... I think it's great timing for everyone to get reacquainted with one another and what we want to achieve as a squad and we've already started those conversations.

"I can see it happening, whether it be around the pool at the hotel or around breakfast. So that's really exciting."

India have been Australia’s closest competitors in the 20-over format in recent years, finishing runners-up in both the 2020 World Cup and the Commonwealth Games.

These blockbuster clashes have forged a fierce rivalry – coach Shelley Nitschke noted in Mumbai this week that India are closing the gap on the top-ranked Australians – and this latest instalment promises to be another enthralling contest.

"We are fully aware of the danger that lies within that Indian side and the power that they possess," she said.

"We've been really fortunate to win some key moments in some big finals and some big matches to get over the top of them, but it wasn't that long ago in 2017 when Harmanpreet Kaur was doing damage (in a big final).

"I think it's a really great rivalry, I think it's great for cricket as well.

"We know we're in for a battle. We know the power that this team possesses and we're going to have to play some really good cricket to come on top with this trophy at the end of this tour."

Australia's T20I tour of India

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol

December 9, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 10, 12.30am AEDT)

December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)