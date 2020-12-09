Sixty years on, historic Test ties still bind

The recollections of Test cricket's first ever tied game from its participants, now in their 80s and 90s, have hardly dimmed in the intervening 60 years

Andrew Ramsey

9 December 2020, 06:08 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo