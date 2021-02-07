New doco re-lives Australia's World Cup triumph

Official Trailer | The Record: Australia's World Cup triumph

A new documentary following the Australia Women's Cricket Team's remarkable journey through the 2020 T20 World Cup will be released later this week, providing a behind-the-scenes look not only at their triumphant campaign, but at the audacious bid to fill the MCG.

The two-part series, titled The Record, will be launched on Amazon Prime Video on February 12.

From the moment the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia declared their intention to host a standalone 2020 Women's T20 World Cup with the final at the MCG – and their bold goal to set new world record for attendance at a standalone women’s sporting event – the spotlight was on Meg Lanning’s team.

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

Ranked No.1 and the reigning champions, Australia were heavily favoured to win the tournament, and it went without saying their presence in the final would significantly help take the dream of a record crowd closer to a reality.

No one could have predicted the remarkable chain of events that would follow.

Key players were out of form. A fiery young fast bowler suffered a serious injury on the eve of the opening match, ruling her out of the tournament. An upset loss, and a shaky display in Perth had the hosts on the precipice of a straight-sets exit from their home tournament.

The shocking, tournament ending injury to Ellyse Perry, a wild storm, and throughout, immense pressure all threatened Australia’s campaign – while in the background, there was the looming threat of COVID19, that would ultimately shut down the world just days after 86,174 people attended that final match at the MCG.

The Record takes fans inside the most dramatic World Cup in history, with never-seen-before footage that tells the full story of Australia’s triumph, and insights from Australian and international stars including Lanning, Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Molly Strano, Harmanpreet Kaur and Heather Knight.

The record is produced by Her Films, a production company established in 2017 by producer Nicole Minchin and journalist Angela Pippos to create powerful documentaries about women, and change the historical trend that has been the stories of women sidelined, ignored or forgotten.

Her Films' previous documentaries include two AFLW features League of Her Own, and Heroes.