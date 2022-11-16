Green eyes IPL auction, Warner the 2024 World Cup

Star allrounder Cameron Green is poised to enter the Indian Premier League auction for the first time as national men's coach Andrew McDonald suggested Australia's national teams could start seeing less of the same players across all formats.

With the 10 IPL franchises announcing their player retentions list for next year's tournament overnight, Green is expected to be in high demand at December's auction following an impressive start to his international T20 career.

The 23-year-old smashed two blistering half centuries during Australia's whirlwind three-match tour of India in September ahead of the T20 World Cup when he filled in as opener while David Warner was rested, leading Indian great Ravi Shastri to suggest he could fetch a one of the largest deals ever seen in the IPL auction.

Shastri told Fox Sports last month that franchises could pay more than 10 crore (A$1.48m) for Green's services, which is more than what star power-hitter Tim David made in last season's auction when he was purchased by Mumbai Indians for 8.25 crore as the most expensive Australian buy.

It comes as Australia's dominant all-format opener David Warner flagged that he could be entering his final year of Test cricket.

Australia's busy schedule in 2023, which involves a four-Test tour of India and the Ashes in England before the ODI World Cup in India in October-November, was this week the catalyst for national captain Pat Cummins' decision to withdraw from the next year's edition of the IPL.

Warner, however, loves the white-ball game and plans to keep playing as long as he can.

"T20 cricket – I love the game. I will be looking to get to 2024," Warner said on Triple M this week.

"Test cricket will probably be the first one to fall off, because that's how it will pan out. The T20 World Cup is in 2024, (50-over) World Cup next year.

"Potentially it could be my last 12 months in Test cricket.

"For all those people saying I am past it and a lot of those old people are past it, look out. Be careful what you wish for."

McDonald also indicated Australian cricket could start seeing more and more players like Tim David who specialise in a specific format for 12 months of the year.

"As we go across the journey over the next four or five years, I think you'll see more separation from players that potentially play all three formats, they might get shifted aside for the players who play 12 months of the year in the franchise world," he said on SEN Radio today.

"Therefore, working on that for 12 months of the year versus potentially another player that plays all three formats working on it for three months, clearly, that other player is going to progress at an accelerated rate.

"But there's always going to be outliers, there's always going to be players that can play all three formats and will go against the trend.

"David Warner, the ability for him to play across all three formats is truly amazing and (he's) one of the all-time great players, not only in Australia, but worldwide in terms of the ability to be able to do that, there's very few that can and sustain it for that period of time."

McDonald said Cummins' decision to skip the IPL revealed a lot about where his focus was as national captain and hoped there might be an opportunity for Australian players to play a portion of the expanded 10-week tournament rather than the whole schedule which would allow them a break following next year's Test and ODI tour of India.

"I could see players potentially having a break on the back of the Indian ODI series at the end of the Test series and then potentially picking up a little bit of IPL content at the back end," he said.

"Each case will be individual, and it'll be depending on how much cricket they've played across the summer and that Indian Test series as well."

McDonald said he was sure there would be a lot of IPL interest in Green, as there would be with other allrounders such as England pair Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, player of the tournament at the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

"It's a real positive if his (Green) body would be in a place to go there and fulfil that, but also knowing we've got the Ashes on the back of that so there will be some balance given there," McDonald said.

"We'll have to consider if he does get picked up what that looks like in terms of his training programs, overall load (and) whether it's a full time slot at the IPL."

Australia will have one eye on the next year's 50-over World Cup when their three-match Dettol ODI Series against world champions England begins in Adelaide tomorrow with Travis Head slated to open the batting as the first player to audition to replace former skipper Aaron Finch as Warner's opening partner.

"We go quickly into the next cycle of ICC events, which is a 50-over World Cup in less than 12 months and we've got 14 opportunities to be able to bring a team together under a new captain," McDonald said.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

Thursday Nov 17: Adelaide Oval, 1:50pm

Saturday Nov 19: SCG, 2:20pm

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20pm

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

