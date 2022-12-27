Aussie injury woes deepen as Green, Warner retire hurt

Australia's injury woes deepened late on a second day they otherwise dominated as Cameron Green was sent for medical scans after joining David Warner in retiring hurt, while Steve Smith revealed he has been battling illness throughout the second NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa.

After Warner's brilliant innings of 200 was cut short during the final session of day two, Green was then also forced from the field with a badly damaged right index finger having copped a nasty knock from an Anrich Nortje lifter.

Blood was coming from the allrounder’s finger, and he was escorted from the field by medical staff.

Green struck on finger by rapid Nortje bouncer, retires hurt

It meant that, for the second time in as many days, Australia were forced to send one of their players for an X-ray after Mitchell Starc was sent for scans on Boxing Day following a severe injury to his left middle finger.

Beyond just this batting innings, the two injuries could have major implications for Australia's hopes of bowling South Africa out a second time in this Test if one or both of Green and Starc cannot bowl.

As it stands, that would leave the Aussies with just three fit bowlers – captain Pat Cummins, fellow paceman Scott Boland and spinner Nathan Lyon.

An exhausted David Warner was helped from the ground, retiring hurt on 200 // Getty

Starc has bowled and batted in the nets since hurting his finger while fielding on Boxing Day, but is no certainty to be able to do either out in the middle.

It has given South Africa, behind by 197 runs at stumps on day two and having taken just two wickets all day, a glimmer of hope.

"That's going to be a big factor," paceman Anrich Nortje said of Australia's injury worries.

"Once we get to that stage (to bat again) it's going to be crucial to bat as long as we can. The more overs the bowlers are going to bowl, the more a back-up bowler…would really have to apply themselves.

"That's going to be a crucial stage for us and hopefully we can have a lot of batters in hand, and work through the difficult stages all day and then cash in later on."

Aussies sniff series victory after Warner’s incredible 200

Smith's admission that he has battled flu symptoms only adds to Australia's headaches, though the star batter soldiered on in scoring 85 in a 239-run partnership with Warner.

"I've been pretty crook the last few days and had the flu, so it wasn't a nice day," said Smith, who sniffled through his press conference.

"Every time we ran a two or a three, it took it out of you. I was just sucking in a few deep breaths and trying to take as much as time as we could in between those long runs.

"It was a tough day in terms of the heat – but it's also rewarding at the end of it."

'Didn't feel like I batted very well today': Smith despite 85

One silver lining is the possibility of Warner resuming his innings on day three.

The opener ran himself into the ground in his stunning knock, with the majority of the 254 balls he faced coming in temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old required medical attention throughout his innings, copping blows from Nortje to his helmet and hand, but the final straw came when he cramped up while celebrating vigorously on his knees after reaching his third Test double-ton.

QUICK SINGLE Warner breaks hundred drought in milestone match

Smith confirmed it was full-body cramps that had forced him off, rather than anything more serious.

"I think he's all right now," Smith said of Warner. "He's been in the ice bath and was having some food. Hopefully he can pull up well and get back out there tomorrow."

Nortje confirmed fellow quick Lungi Ngidi, who also left the field late in the final session, was only suffering from cramps due to the heat.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Dec 26-30: Second Test, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

Buy #AUSvSA Test tickets here