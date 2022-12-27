Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Aussie injury woes deepen as Green, Warner retire hurt

Finger injuries to Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc mean Australia could face a second innings with just three bowlers at the MCG

Louis Cameron at the MCG

27 December 2022, 07:44 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

