Sri Lanka skipper swoops in to answer Renegades' call

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has answered a last-minute call from Melbourne Renegades and will return to the Weber WBBL next week.

Athapaththu arrives in Australia to help plug the enormous hole left by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, after last season’s player of the tournament was ruled out of Weber WBBL|08 earlier this week.

Kaur had been due to join the Renegades for their matches in Adelaide this weekend, after helping India complete their successful Asia Cup campaign, but has been prevented from playing at all due to a back issue.

It left a significant gap in the Renegades’ middle-order and while the club signed English batter Eve Jones to cover Kaur for their opening matches, they will now have the services of Athapaththu for the remainder of WBBL|08.

Athapaththu was also part of the Asia Cup, helping her team reach the final against India on October 15. With a reputation for aggressive hitting and a wealth of experience at the international level, she presents a closer like-for-like replacement for Kaur.

The Renegades will hope she can help inject momentum into their season, after a narrow first-up win over Adelaide Strikers was followed by back-to-back losses to Brisbane Heat.

The hard-hitting Sri Lankan, who has scored two international centuries on Australian soil, was part of Perth Scorchers’ champion squad last summer.

But the 32-year-old is no stranger to the Renegades, having made her debut for the club in WBBL|03, while she was also called in as a replacement player in WBBL|05, when the Renegades lost their England imports ahead of finals.

Athapaththu will join the Renegades early next week, following Monday’s match against Adelaide Strikers, ahead of their Melbourne derby in Ballarat on October 29.

"We’re thrilled to have Chamari returning to our club and back in red for the remainder of WBBL|08," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten, said.

"We needed to add another aggressive player to our batting line-up in Harmanpreet’s absence and Chamari is a perfect fit.

"She brings a wealth of experience at international level and is a player capable of taking the game away from the opposition quickly.

"We look forward to her joining us and playing her first game in Ballarat next weekend, which will be our first match in Victoria in more than 1000 days."

