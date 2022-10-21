Weber WBBL|08

Sri Lanka skipper swoops in to answer Renegades' call

Chamari Athapaththu has signed with Melbourne Renegades for the remainder of Weber WBBL|08, replacing India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Laura Jolly

21 October 2022, 05:02 PM AEST

