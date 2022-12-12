Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Pat back as Smith zeroes in on Proteas

Set to hand back the captaincy reins to Pat Cummins in Brisbane, Steve Smith is looking to reverse his fortunes against South Africa this summer

Louis Cameron in Adelaide

12 December 2022, 03:24 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo