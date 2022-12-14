Brown set for return in bid to counter India's power-hitting

Alyssa Healy says Australia’s bowlers need to find a way to counter a powerful India batting line-up that will head into Wednesday’s third T20I in Mumbai full of confidence and momentum following their thrilling super over win.

India levelled the five-game series one-all on Sunday evening when they matched Australia’s total of 187, then hit a record 20 runs off the tiebreaker over to secure a four-run win.

Their charge was led by a belligerent Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh, who hit seven sixes between them at DY Patil Stadium.

The action has moved to Brabourne Stadium for the remainder of the series but based on the last time Australia played at the venue in 2018, Healy is expecting conditions to be just as batting friendly.

"I think there were probably little areas that we didn't do well (and) I thought India played really, really well," Healy said of Sunday’s thriller, which was Australia’s first loss in the 20-over format since March 2021.

"They hit nine sixes to our one in the regulation overs, and I think that sheer power got them over the line in the end.

"It's not that we have to emulate what they've done, but I think we've got to look at limiting the damage that their big players had the other night.

"(The power they possess) is a constant worry for us and we've been really lucky in the past to win key little moments in big games, and I think they won the key moments the other night.

"That’s a great step for them in terms of building some momentum in T20 cricket so we've just got to come out here and tomorrow night and counter that."

Australia's one six in their 1-187 in Sunday’s second T20I compared to India’s nine was an area Healy identified to be improved upon.

With Australia only losing one wicket in each of their innings to date, powerful middle-order hitters Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland and Heather Graham have yet to face a ball this series.

Healy said there was not much to fault in the performances to date from opener Beth Mooney (89no and 82no) and first drop Tahlia McGrath (40no and 70no) but Australia could push harder, given their deep batting line-up.

"I think they bowled really, really well (on Sunday), Renuka Thakur seemed to nail her yorker quite a lot and I thought Deepti Sharma bowled really well as well," Healy noted.

"We're finding the boundary a lot, but can we make it a more damaging boundary and hit that six.

"Can we come down the ground a little bit more and hit to our strengths.

"But we're not doing a lot wrong, we're not playing bad cricket at all, I just thought India played really, really well the other night and at no point has it been panic stations in our changing room.

"The beauty of the other night's game, we were taking wickets with the ball, which was actually enabling India's really big powerful hitters to come into the game and do damage … we're only losing one wicket and we've got three big hitters sitting in the middle-order that aren't getting a hit.

"We'll have a look at look at that … I think we could push the letter a little bit more with the bat and maybe give them an opportunity."

Meanwhile, Darcie Brown is a strong chance to play her first game of the series after sitting out the first two games.

The teenaged quick fell ill shortly after arriving in India and while she was medically cleared for selection for Sunday’s game, Healy said Australia had been cautious with the right-armer.

"I think potentially sitting in (her) room for a few days, she might have been a bit underdone, but more than likely, I'd assume that she'd come back into our XI," Healy said.

"She just offers some real pace and bounce with the ball and I think that's something that we can use to our advantage."

Harris, who missed Sunday’s game due to illness, trained on Tuesday, while leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington touched down in Mumbai after being called in as a replacement for the injured Jess Jonassen.

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: Match tied (India won the Super Over)

3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol