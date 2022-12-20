Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Gabba pitch given official 'below average' rating

Brisbane venue earns first demerit point for green pitch that saw 34 wickets fall across 144 overs, with Australia winning inside two days

Dave Middleton

20 December 2022, 09:17 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

