Maxwell hopeful of India berth despite 'tight' timeline

Australia coach Andrew McDonald says there's a potential window for the star allrounder to push his case for the Indian Test tour after breaking his leg at a friend's birthday party

AAP & cricket.com.au

16 November 2022, 09:01 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo