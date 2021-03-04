Maxwell's donation pledge for broken seat

Glenn Maxwell's seat-shattering assault on New Zealand's bowlers during Wednesday's T20 win over the Black Caps not only helped Australia to victory but is also set to give a boost to a local Wellington charity.

The explosive all-rounder hit five sixes in an innings that yielded 70 from 31 balls, including a strike that punched a hole in one of the seats at Wellington Stadium, which was empty due to New Zealand's current COVID-19 restrictions.

Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon had the damaged seat removed and, after asking Maxwell to sign the broken plastic, pledged to post it on online auction site Trade Me, with proceeds going to the Wellington Homeless Women's Trust.

"I'll make a donation, and an apology for breaking a seat," Maxwell told the New Zealand Herald.

"I hadn't hit too many in the middle, so I was happy to get it over the fence."

Maxwell, Agar fire Aussies in must-win third T20I

Maxwell, who had not reached double digits in his first two innings of the tour, started slowly before exploding to bring up a 25-ball half-century with some breathtakingly innovative strokes.

He managed just five from his first nine balls before at one stage hitting seven consecutive deliveries to or over the rope.

Aaron Finch rebounded from his form slump with a knock of 69 from 44 balls and Josh Philippe contributed 43 as Australia put up 4-208.

Ashton Agar (6-30) then snared the best T20I figures ever by an Australian man to help seal a 64-run victory which kept the series alive after the home side won the first two games.

The two sides will again do battle in Wellington on Friday.

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

1st T20: New Zealand won by 53 runs

2nd T20: New Zealand won by four runs

3rd T20: Australia won by 64 runs

4th T20: March 5, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 7, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 10am AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo