PM's XI v West Indies - Men

Bailey flags fresh faces for India Test tour

The squad Australia takes to India next year could feature several different names to the current Test group

Andrew Ramsey

8 November 2022, 04:47 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo