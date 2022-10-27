ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Irish etch their place in history with famous MCG victory

An MCG museum tour to remind themselves of an Irish hero from the 1956 Olympics helped inspire the nation's cricketers to a famous win over England

AAP

27 October 2022, 07:33 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo