Pattinson sees red in Renegades return

Fiery Victorian quick James Pattinson sets his sights on breaking back into Australia's white-ball set-up after signing a three-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades

Dave Middleton

15 October 2020, 12:12 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo