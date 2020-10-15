Pattinson sees red in Renegades return

The Melbourne Renegades have confirmed the return of firebrand quick James Pattinson on a long-term deal after two seasons with the Brisbane Heat.

Pattinson is currently enjoying a break-out season in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians where he has nine wickets from seven games having been a late call-up to replace Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga.

But the chance to return home and be based full-time in Melbourne with his wife and young daughter proved a strong lure and, as first reported by cricket.com.au last week, he has committed to a three-year deal with the Renegades.

"I loved my time at the Renegades and I'm thrilled to be heading back to the club," the 30-year-old right-armer said.

"With a young family it'll be nice to base ourselves at home in Melbourne all year round, although this season might look a little different."

This season has already looked vastly different than Pattinson had expected just a few short weeks ago. He was passed over at last year's IPL auction, and had been cooling his heels in Melbourne's lockdown before Mumbai came calling.

2014 Flashback: Pattinson back with a BANG

With Malinga opting to pull out of the IPL bubble in the United Arab Emirates, the Mumbai franchise sent an SOS to Pattinson, who suddenly found himself in the starting XI after clearing his hotel quarantine in Dubai.

With fellow Aussie Nathan Coulter-Nile picking up a side strain on the eve of the tournament, Pattinson was thrust into the starting XI and has formed a deadly pace trio with New Zealander Trent Boult and India's Jasprit Bumrah, who each have 11 wickets.

Pattinson last played for the Renegades in 2017, and has since had major back surgery that has reinvigorated his career and saw him play a key role in last year's successful Ashes tour of the UK, while he took career best figures with the Brisbane Heat last summer.

Rampaging Pattinson stuns the Strikers with five

Pattinson has followed Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder) and Matt Renshaw (Adelaide Strikers) in leaving the Brisbane Heat as they continue to reshape their list, and cricket.com.au understands there are more exits to follow.

Young allrounder Jack Prestwidge, who this winter signed with Victorian Premier Cricket club Melbourne but has been playing with Northern Suburbs in Queensland's first-grade competition, has been linked with a move to the Renegades, while Josh Lalor is also understood to be in talks with the club.

The Heat and Renegades have not completed any formal trades but have seen traffic flow between the two clubs, with veteran batter Tom Cooper and allrounder Jack Wildermuth both leaving the club bound for Brisbane.

The Renegades have also seen Dan Christian exit to join the Sydney Sixers. Christian recently won an astonishing eighth domestic T20 title while with Nottinghamshire in the UK.

QUICK SINGLE Christian heads home in BBL signing coup

Although his IPL stint means Pattinson will miss Victoria's two matches in the Marsh Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide, the veteran of 21 Tests since his debut in 2011 can expect to be part of Australia's Test squad to face India this summer.

That would remove him from contention for the Renegades squad for a chunk of the summer, but Renegades second-year head coach Michael Klinger was hopeful the improving COVID-19 situation may see players unused in the Test squad released to their BBL clubs.

"This season, the extent of his availability will depend on the make-up of the Test squad but we know he should at a minimum be available for the back end of the tournament and finals," Klinger said.

QUICK SINGLE Klinger offered another chance to rejuvenate Renegades

Details of a BBL season that has been rejigged due to the biosecurity and state border controls brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to be confirmed after Australia's international schedule is finalised.

While Pattinson's ability as a Test bowler is undoubted, the Renegades are hoping he'll extend his IPL form to the BBL and provide a platform for him to re-launch his Australian limited-overs career.

"At the top of his game, Patto is one of the most destructive fast bowlers in the game and he gives us that wicket-taking threat in the Powerplay," Klinger said.

"His current form in the IPL has been brilliant and he's shown he's adaptable to bowl in all phases of the innings.

"We're looking forward to having his aggression and positive attitude in our group and hopefully provide a platform for Patto to break back into the Australian white ball set up."

QUICK SINGLE Flat Head desperate to convert after false dawns

Pattinson has typically bowled two overs with the new ball for Mumbai, before returning in the middle section of the innings, and a final over at the death.

At full strength, the Renegades now boast three current Australia internationals led by skipper Aaron Finch, and a potent bowling line-up with Kane Richardson, as well as rising star Will Sutherland.

The Renegades are yet to confirm any international signings for BBL|10, although Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi has been linked with a return.

The club has five spots – including both internationals – open on their BBL|10 roster.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|10 squad so far: Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster.