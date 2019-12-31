ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Duffin announces pregnancy, rules out World Cup

Elite dual-sport star reveals she played WBBL|05 with the Renegades while pregnant

AAP

31 December 2019, 02:15 PM AEST

