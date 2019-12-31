Duffin announces pregnancy, rules out World Cup

Jess Duffin played the majority of the Rebel WBBL knowing she wouldn't make a highly-anticipated Australian return for the Twenty20 World Cup after falling pregnant.

Duffin confirmed on Tuesday she and her husband Chris are expecting their first child - a daughter - in July.

She has told Cricket Australia she will be unavailable for the World Cup, where she looked likely to return to the national side for the first time since she stepped away in 2015.

One of the brightest stars of this summer's WBBL, Duffin was named captain of Cricket Australia's team of the tournament.

The dual-sports star hit 544 runs at an average of 68 for the Melbourne Renegades, as she took the team to the semi-finals.

Duffin sees Renegades into Big Bash finals

It was likely to set up a tough decision to be made between cricket and AFLW, with her season with North Melbourne clashing with the T20 World Cup.

But she informed CA in late November she would not play a preceding Australia A series, and then sat out pre-season training with the Kangaroos.

"I found out when I was about four weeks. I was pregnant through the whole Big Bash," Duffin told AAP.

"When those conversations came up (in the media about Australian selection) I thought, well everyone is going to laugh when they find out.

"Cricket Australia were obviously stoked, and were like 'we know now why you didn't play the Australia A stuff'."

Dominant Duffin hammers unbeaten half-century

It means Duffin will become the first elite women's player to be covered by Cricket Australia's new player parental leave policy, announced in October.

Under the scheme, which was created in partnership with the players' association, Duffin will be able to go into a non-playing role in cricket until she gives birth.

She will also be eligible for 12 months paid parental leave, and has a guaranteed contract next summer.

The 30-year-old will be able to return to cricket at any point she feels comfortable, with a carer provided on tours.