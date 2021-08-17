England v India Tests - Men's

'Horrific tactics': Root denies getting lured into bouncer war

England's skipper says his top order needs to fire as he reflects on his tactics to India's tail on the final morning of the Lord's Test

Martin Smith

17 August 2021, 09:05 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo