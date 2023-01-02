Morris, Agar in frame on 'patchy' SCG track

Josh Hazlewood insists the primacy of the 'Big Four' remains intact but a dry, patchy Sydney pitch has Australia considering blooding two fresh bowlers for the summer-concluding NRMA Insurance Test against South Africa.

Batters from both sides were jumping around on lively training tracks in the SCG nets on Monday, but the fit-again Hazlewood was expecting a turning surface for the finale of a series Australia has already wrapped up 2-0.

There was hardly a new Kookaburra in sight for the Aussies' main training session, with bowlers instead armed with scratched-up old balls designed to replicate reverse swing that typically is gained on abrasive surfaces.

Lance Morris' extra pace has him tipped to replace the injured Mitchell Starc, and if Hazlewood's likely return from a side strain is confirmed, Scott Boland shapes as the unlucky omission.

Hazlewood's assertion that Australia's main pace quartet also featuring captain Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Starc remain top dogs suggests Hazlewood himself is all but certain to return to the XI.

"I still feel like it's in place," the fast bowler told reporters of the first ever foursome to play a Test together with every member having 200 wickets to their name.

"It's always good to have pressure and every time Scotty's played, he's done remarkably well. With the Ashes coming up as well it's a big one that he's looking at and he's a similar bowler to myself and Pat – we could potentially all play there together on a wicket that might seam and swing."

Seam and swing, however, appear secondary considerations for Sydney.

Morris asked Travis Head during training whether he could see the shiny side or not after he bowled a delivery to him in the nets, with all the Aussie quicks practicing how to disguise their reverse swing.

Dry conditions could necessitate an extra slow bowler and in Ashton Agar, called into the squad alongside Matthew Renshaw as replacements for injured allrounder Cameron Green, Australia have a frontline spinner who could bat as high as seven.

Australia have not fielded dual spinners in a home Test since Stephen O'Keefe played alongside Nathan Lyon in 2016-17 but Agar is firming to play his first Test in Australia, alongside Lyon.

"There probably is (a case for two spinners)," said Hazlewood. "It lends itself to that – there's less grass and it's quite a lot drier (that previous years).

"I think footmarks will come in early on in the game. I've definitely played here with SOK (O'Keefe) and Gazza (Lyon) before and it's worked a number of times. There are options which is always good."

It would mark a welcome first Test for Agar since 2017 given he is set to be called into action when Australia play in spin-friendly India next month.

The SCG pitch came under fire during a KFC BBL game last week when Nic Maddinson labelled it "pretty s*** to be honest" after a Melbourne Renegades defeat to the Sydney Sixers.

Curator Adam Lewis has had immense challenges on several fronts, among them being a deep finals run for AFL team Sydney Swans, hosting seven T20 World Cup games in two-and-a-half weeks, plus unseasonably mild weather as well as a sodden La Nina weather event.

The pitch to be used for the Test – which is not the centre strip following a late change – features a mix of rye (cool season) grass and couch (warm season) grass when it normally only feature the latter.

Hazlewood described the pitch as "patchy – there's patchy bits of grass, there's patches of dry typical SCG parts".

"I think it will definitely be two-paced," he said. "I think it will be up and down as well and will take turn. It's different to everywhere in Australia and I think that's a good thing. It's probably a good Test to play leading into India."

Hazlewood meanwhile admits he may look to change up how he prepares for future Test series after having a second straight Test summer marred by a side injury.

The 31-year-old, who has become one of the world's leading T20 bowlers, has now featured in just three of Australia's last 14 Tests due to injury this home summer and last, and being overlooked on the subcontinent.

"It's frustrating definitely," he said. "I don't feel like I’ve been injured much – it was three weeks last year and two weeks this year. It just happens to be at the wrong time of the year.

"The Test matches are so close together now. Apart from the rest of the 24 months I've been fit and firing.

"I've thought about it a little bit over the last few weeks - more so last year.

"If you have to focus on either a strength period or bowling a few more balls at training in those periods when you are playing white-ball games, at the detriment of maybe not being 100 per cent for those games, then it puts you in a better place for a Test series that follows.

"Just little things like that we're talking about with coaches or medical staff. That will be something I'll look to do in the next little period.""

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Second Test: Australia won by an innings and 182 runs

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

