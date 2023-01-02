Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Morris, Agar in frame on 'patchy' SCG track

With plenty of interest surrounding the Sydney playing surface, the makeup of the Australian XI still remains a mystery

Louis Cameron in Sydney

2 January 2023, 04:50 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo