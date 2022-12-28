Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

How Australia could reshape side for Sydney

Injuries to Cameron Green and Mitch Starc and the potential for a spinning Sydney pitch have opened the door for Australia to field a new-look attack at the SCG

Louis Cameron at the MCG

28 December 2022, 12:40 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

