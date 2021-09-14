Weber WBBL|07

Wolvaardt returns to drive Strikers' Big Bash campaign

Adelaide Strikers have locked in their first international for WBBL|07, with South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt back for a second season

Laura Jolly

14 September 2021, 09:19 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

