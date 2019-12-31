Labuschagne on the cusp of the 'big three'

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Those run-machines are the only batters in the world ranked higher than Marnus Labuschagne on the official International Cricket Council Test batting charts.

Labuschagne, who started the year in 110th place, has moved up to No.4 in the latest update to the Test player rankings, rising one spot following scores of 63 and 19 in Australia's 247-run win in the Boxing Day Test.

Aussies wrap up MCG Test, series over NZ

Now only the 'big three' of Kohli, Smith and Williamson sit above Labuschagne, the energetic Queenslander who has enjoyed a remarkable 2019.

The right-hander started the year batting at No.3 in the New Year's Test against India, and while he made only 38 he showed enough to former Australia captain Ricky Ponting that he should be selected for the Ashes.

Ponting's proclamation was on point, with Labuschagne selected as part of the 17-man group aiming to win the Ashes on English soil for the first time in 18 years.

QUICK SINGLE He wants to be a star No.3: Paine on Marnus

He entered the Ashes with a mountain of runs under his belt from his stint with County Cricket Club Glamorgan and got his chance in the second Test as Test cricket's first ever concussion substitute.

Tasked with daunting challenge of filling the shoes of Steve Smith, who had been concussed by debutant fast bowler Jofra Archer, Labuschagne posted a gritty 59 in the second innings at Lord's.

Paine praises Labuschagne, happy to maintain Ashes lead

With Smith out for the third Test, Labuschagne retained his place for Headingley and the remainder of the campaign to finish with 353 runs at 50 as Australia retained the urn in a 2-2 series draw.

His stellar form went to another level back on Australia soil where he racked up scores of 185, 162, 143, 50, 63 and 19 against Pakistan and New Zealand.

The run fest has seen him finish the calendar year as Test cricket's leading run-scorer with 1104 runs at 64.9, boosting his Test average to 56.4 and his name to catapult up the ICC Test batting rankings to where it rests today, just behind the 'big three'.

Marnus' third straight Test ton finishes on 143

Labuschagne says his prolific form stems from staying in the moment and not looking behind or what's up ahead.

"I just keeping it process driven and not on results," Labuschagne told cricket.com.au after the Pert Test against the Black Caps.

"Making sure that every innings I come in with a clear mind and making sure I'm playing what's in front of me and not what's happened in the past and not what I want to achieve – it's right in the moment.

"Apart from that I'm just loving it.

"It's a great team to be a part of and the way we're playing at the moment is really enjoyable."

Top five Test batters

Virat Kohli (Ind) – 928 (rating points)

Steve Smith (Aus) – 911

Kane Williamson (NZ) – 822

Marnus Labuschagne (Aus) – 805

Cheteshwar Pujara (Ind) – 791

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)