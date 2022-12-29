Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Australia seal series with innings thrashing of Proteas

After three straight home series defeats to South Africa, Australia will take an unassailable 2-0 lead to Sydney after a dominant MCG display

Andrew Ramsey at the MCG

29 December 2022, 03:49 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo