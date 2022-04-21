IPL 2022

'Class is permanent': Warner fires again in big IPL win

Australian opener helps Delhi, who have been hit by several cases of COVID-19 in their camp, cruise to victory over Punjab

AAP

21 April 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

