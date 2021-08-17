England's batting crumbles to hand India series lead

England routed for 120 as India seal victory at the death

India's pacemen have stood tall to help crush England by 151 runs late on the final day of the second Test at Lord's, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England were bowled out for 120 in pursuit of a victory target of 272 with about half an hour and 8.1 overs left on day five, succumbing to the steady pressure built by India's attack.

The winning moment at Lord's // Getty

Jasprit Bumrah (3-33) ensured England's run chase started disastrously by removing Rory Burns for a duck in the first over before Mohammed Shami (1-13) produced an unplayable out-swinger to get the better of fellow opener Dom Sibley, who also failed to score.

Bumrah got the big wicket of the in-form Joe Root (33) soon after tea, the England skipper edging to opposite number Virat Kohli at first slip.

Jos Buttler, who was dropped on two by Kohli, briefly threatened to salvage a draw for the hosts with his 96-ball knock of 25.

But all hopes of such a result were extinguished by Mohammed Siraj (4-32), who accounted for both Buttler and James Anderson in the same over, handing India only their third-ever Test win at Lord's.

"Super proud of the whole team, the way we stuck to our plans... being put in, our performance with the bat was outstanding," said Kohli.

"The pitch didn't offer much for the first three days... but we thought with 60 overs to go (on the final day) we could have a crack, and they (the bowlers) were outstanding."

Earlier, India declared at 8-298 after Shami and Bumrah put on an unbeaten partnership of 89 for the ninth wicket.

Resuming on an overnight score of 6-181, India lost Rishabh Pant (22) and Ishant Sharma (16) early, both falling to Ollie Robinson (2-45) before Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) thwarted the England attack with some gutsy strokeplay.

Shami was particularly impressive, taking 10 runs off one Moeen Ali over just before lunch, which included a huge six over mid-wicket to bring up his half-century.

Mohammed Shami turned the game with the bat // Getty

Bumrah was peppered with short deliveries by the England quicks but displayed great application, taking advantage of a spread-out field that had ample singles to offer.

The England players cut a frustrated figure, with Mark Wood and Buttler getting into a verbal altercation with Bumrah over what seemed like a response to the Indian fast bowler's barrage of bouncers aimed at Anderson at the end of day three.

"I think a lot falls on my shoulders as captain," Root said. "Tactically I could have done things slightly differently.

"The (Shami and Bumrah partnership) was the pivotal moment of the game, without question, and I don't think I dealt with that well enough tactically. It put us in a difficult position.

"I expected us to bat out so it is disappointing that we didn't manage to. Credit to India but I don't think there is any hiding from the fact we need to get better."

The third Test starts at Headingley on August 25.