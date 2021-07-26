Harris hits his fourth hundred in eight innings

A fourth hundred in eight innings for Australian Marcus Harris wasn't quite enough for Leicestershire to secure victory in their one-day cup match against Yorkshire on Sunday.

Batting at No.3, Harris scored his maiden List A century, an innings of 127 from 130 balls, featuring 14 fours and two sixes.

The left-hander shared a 212-run partnership with skipper Lewis Hill (108 from 100 balls) as the Foxes posted 7-327 from their 50 overs.

But the imposing total proved to be not enough as 19-year-old Harry Duke (125 from 130 balls) and George Hill (90 not out from 81) steered Yorkshire home with 13 balls to spare.

At 19 years and 322 days old, Duke is the youngest Yorkshire player to make a List A century since Sachin Tendulkar (19 yrs, 100 days) in 1992.

Harris and Hill shared a 212-run stand // Getty

Since halfway through Leicestershire's County Championship match against Middlesex in late May, Harris has scored four hundreds from just eight innings.

He scored 185 in the second innings against Middlesex and then posted 148 against Gloucestershire before, after a three-week break, he scored 141 in a second XI game in late June.

His scores in that eight-game stretch have been 185, 148, 141, 21, 31, 46, 75 and 127 on Sunday.

He also scored a hundred against Surrey at the start of the season.

"It was good personally to get that monkey off the back," Harris said of posting his first List A ton. "I think it's been about 10 years.

"I feel like I've been batting really well the whole time I've been here. So to spend some time out in the middle batting at three, I really enjoyed it."

Dropped on 35 on Sunday when England spinner Dom Bess fumbled a return catch to his left, Harris brought up his half-century from 69 balls and reached three figures from the 114th delivery he faced.

His previous highest score in List A cricket was the 84 he scored almost six years ago for the Cricket Australia XI against Tasmania when they were part of the Australian one-day tournament.

The left-hander, a Test incumbent for Australia having played the final Test against India last January, will likely be battling state teammate Will Pucovski to be David Warner’s opening partner this summer.