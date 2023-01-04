South Australia take out historic Super Over thriller

Ice-cool Wellington shines in SA's Super Over win

South Australia have taken out an historic Super Over thriller against Western Australia in a one-day domestic epic under lights at the WACA Ground.

With the rivals tied at 231 runs apiece after 100 overs of cricket, a superb Super Over effort from Amanda-Jade Wellington restricted WA to 2-3, before Courtney Webb and Bridget Patterson secured the runs required.

It was the first Super Over in Women's National Cricket League history; South Australia tied with Victoria earlier this season but the deciding overs could not be played due to wet weather.

A gritty effort from the WA tail secured the tie after South Australia had looked in the box seat to claim victory.

Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke had given the hosts a rapid start to their pursuit of the Scorpions' 9-231, before Sam Betts intervened in the sixth over to remove the former for 18.

Amanda-Jade Wellington’s leg-spin deceived Lisa Griffith, who was stumped on nine, and Mathilda Carmichael’s promising start ended on 19 when Maddie Penna held into a sharp chance at mid-wicket, before stand-in SA skipper Barsby procured the key scalp of Darke (45) via a simple return catch.

Ashley Day (24) and Amy Edgar (40) dug in to keep Western Australia in the chase, but the latter’s dismissal to Ellie Falconer in the 39th over exposed the tail with the hosts still 48 runs shy of their target with just three wickets in hand.

Lilly Mills hit a handy 18, then Zoe Britcliffe got inventive in a 28-ball 16 that took the game down to the wire; when she fell to an excellent running catch from Patterson in the deep, the equation became 17 off 15 with one wicket remaining.

A superb penultimate over from Betts leaked just two runs, then with 12 required off the last, Taneale Peschel and Sheldyn Cooper hit a boundary apiece to level scores, but a run out denied them the winning run on the final ball.

Earlier, Courtney Webb led the way with 54 off 60 balls in South Australia’s total of 9-231.

A 54-run opening stand between Bridget Patterson (36) and Emma de Broughe (35) laid a solid foundation for the visitors, but both fell to the spin of Lilly Mills, with Webb the only significant contribution from the middle order as regular wickets fell.

Mills (2-38), Taneale Peschel (2-35) and Amy Edgar (2-44) led the wicket taking for an attack missing Australia leg-spinner Alana King, who – along with Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown – was unavailable for the match with the national side carefully managing the workloads of their top players ahead of the Pakistan series and T20 World Cup.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Friday.