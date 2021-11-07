Focused Marsh proving key for Australia's World Cup bid

Batting with a clear mind has helped Mitch Marsh unlock the potent form he exhibited under immense pressure in Abu Dhabi, according to David Warner.

Marsh was one of few players to enhance their reputation on Australia's miserable Twenty20 tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh this year.

The allrounder, a surprising omission from last week's T20 World Cup pool clash with England, was recalled for Australia's ensuing win over Bangladesh.

Marsh then underlined his value with a vital knock of 53 against West Indies, helping carry Australia to victory in a 124-run stand with Warner.

Warner, speaking after securing an eight-wicket win in Australia's final pool game, was thrilled to see the much-maligned allrounder excel in the team's hour of need.

"He's obviously come in at a young age early on and a lot of people were knocking him," Warner said.

"His form is outstanding and he's hitting the ball as well as anyone on this team.

"It's fantastic and I'm really pumped for him and it's great for our team.

"I'm seeing a very clear-mind cricketer. He's coming out and playing his natural game.

"He's training the house down ... he's worked really, really hard."

Marsh has scored 522 T20I runs this calendar year.

The West Australian also played a key role with the ball on Saturday, recording figures of 0-16 from three overs.

Shaun Marsh, speaking before the tournament started, said happiness off the field had helped his younger brother find a new level of consistency.

"He's found a real balance in life away from cricket," Shaun said.

"He got engaged recently. He's in a really happy place away from cricket and I've got no doubt that's helped him be a bit more relaxed and enjoy the game.

"I know how talented he is. It's nice to see that coming out of him now."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad

Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

Oct 23: Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Oct 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Oct 30: England beat Australia by eight wickets

Nov 4: Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Nov 6: Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets

Semi-finals

Nov 10: England v TBC, Abu Dhabi (6pm local, 1am Nov 11 AEDT)

Nov 11: TBC v Australia, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 12 AEDT)

Final

Nov 14: TBC v TBC, Dubai (6pm local, 1am Nov 15 AEDT)

Super 12 stage

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia