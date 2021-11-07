ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Focused Marsh proving key for Australia's World Cup bid

Batting with a clear mind and in some of the best form of his life, Mitch Marsh played a key role with bat and ball in Australia's important win against the West Indies

AAP

7 November 2021, 06:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo