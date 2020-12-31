New Zealand v Pakistan Tests - Men's

'Mad' Wagner finally succumbs to painful injury

New Zealand fast bowler ruled out for up to six weeks after bowling through the pain of two broken toes in the first Test

AAP

31 December 2020, 02:06 PM AEST

