'Mad' Wagner finally succumbs to painful injury

Neil Wagner battled through the pain of two broken toes in the first Test against Pakistan, but New Zealand coach Gary Stead says the paceman will miss the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, starting on Sunday.

Wagner needed pain-killing injections during the Test, which the hosts won by 101 runs, after he was struck on his right foot - his landing foot when he bowls - while batting on the second day at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

He bowled several lengthy spells over the next three days and was instrumental in New Zealand sealing victory late on the final day when he captured the wickets of century-maker Fawad Alam and the dangerous Faheem Ashraf to expose the Pakistan tail.

"Neil was absolutely outstanding," Stead told reporters at Christchurch airport on Thursday.

"I don't think there are too many individuals who could do what he did in that Test match.

"Neil hasn't travelled with us. The injections he was getting (to lessen the pain) were wearing off (quickly) and we can't let him go through that again."

The left-arm quick will be out of action for up to six weeks. Matt Henry, who has often been drafted in when a pace bowler goes down injured, is in contention to play in the second Test after recovering from a hand injury.

Wagner said there was never any thought in his mind that he would pull out of the match.

"I know how bloody hard I had to work to get where I am now so I'm sure as hell not going to sit on the sidelines and watch other people do it," he said after play on day four.

No one has ever bowled like Wagner: Wade

"I want to be part of it and play my part.

"Unless they carry me off on a stretcher, I’m going to try and do everything I can."

The Kiwi's courage was applauded by the Pakistanis, led by skipper Mohammad Rizwan.

"I just told him he's mad," Rizwan said of Wagner after the match.

"He's a different guy. His attitude is everything, his aggression is very beautiful."

NZ skipper Kane Williamson said he had to decide how best to use Wagner in between pain-killing injections.

"People talk about the size of his heart in terms of what he (normally) does on the cricket field but to have a couple of broken toes, and he's in a lot of pain and going off to get injections and numbing his foot, and we're trying to use him,” Williamson said.

"It was very, very special from Wags, one the team appreciated. We needed him out there and he delivered."