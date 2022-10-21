ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Rain could force tweak but Finch confident in XI

The possibility of a rain-shortened game for Australia’s T20 World Cup opener could see the hosts tweak their side, but captain Aaron Finch remained confident in their preferred XI

Louis Cameron in Sydney

21 October 2022, 03:31 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo