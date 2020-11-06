Billings joins English influx into Big Bash League

He hammered his first international hundred against Australia earlier this year and now Sam Billings will be returning to the KFC BBL to join the Sydney Thunder.

Billings was today confirmed as the Thunder's third international signing for BBL|10, joining countryman Alex Hales and Kiwi speedster Adam Milne, while big-hitting allrounder Ben Cutting has also signed on from the Brisbane Heat in the off-season.

QUICK SINGLE BBL clubs chase replacements for absent English stars

Billings will be unavailable until after Christmas due to England's tour of South Africa and the mandatory two-week quarantine period he'll be required to complete upon his arrival in Australia.

For the first time, BBL teams are allowed to play three internationals in their XI this season after a deal was reached with the Australian Cricketers Association earlier this year.

Billings has previously played for the Sydney Sixers, with a highest score of 61 from 11 games.

Billings' 61* almost inspires Sixers to unlikely victory

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been on the fringes of England's star-studded white-ball teams for some time and took advantage of a rare chance in the first XI in September, slamming 118 batting at No.6 in the first ODI against Australia at Old Trafford.

He's expected to slot into the Thunder middle order alongside Cutting and behind a top three of Hales, Usman Khawaja and skipper Callum Ferguson.

"You don't take anything for granted, but to have that behind you definitely helps," Billings said of his century against the Aussies.

"It was something I was very proud of, and it's definitely one of my best summers of cricket.

"Jos (Buttler) and Joe Root are two good mates of mine who represented the Thunder, so I picked their brains about the set-up; everything I could think of! Neither had a bad word … all they could tell me was it's a great franchise, and wonderful to be a part of."

Billings is no stranger to Sydney's west having previously played grade cricket with club side Penrith, where he played alongside former Thunder quick and current Aussie star, Pat Cummins.

QUICK SINGLE MCG Final a chance as BBL eyes Perth, Melbourne

While most T20 batsmen prefer to open the innings, Billings is keen to work on his skills in the middle order as he eyes a finishing role in England’s side for next year's T20 World Cup.

"There's quite a few options at the top of the order (for England)," he said recently.

Hazlewood, Billings star as Aussies win gripping first ODI

"Jason (Roy), Tom Banton, Phil Salt … all these guys. But they can battle it out for those three spots. I've just focused on what I've done this summer and hopefully I can continue that form over the course of the winter.

"It is a different role, and it's a very specific role. So it's one that I really want to grasp. It's a role that I've done consistently over the last few years for Kent, and something that actually I prefer."

Billings is the ninth Englishman to sign for a BBL club this season following Hales, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone (both Perth Scorchers), Dawid Malan (Hobart Hurricanes), Tom Curran, James Vince (both Sixers), Banton and Lewis Gregory (both Brisbane Heat).

QUICK SINGLE Malan on top of the world ahead of BBL stint

Jonny Bairstow (Melbourne Stars), Phil Salt (Adelaide Strikers) and Reece Topley have also been linked with a trip to Australia this summer.

Afghan trio Rashid Khan (Strikers), Mohammad Nabi (Melbourne Renegades) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Heat) will also return to their respective clubs, while South African veteran Imran Tahir has signed for the Renegades.

This season, clubs have the ability to add an optional 19th 'marquee' player to their squad, which would be paid for by funds made available outside the $1.86m salary cap.

Sydney Thunder squad: Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (OS), Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (OS), Usman Khawaja, Adam Milne (OS), Nathan McAndrew, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain