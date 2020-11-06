KFC BBL|10

Billings joins English influx into Big Bash League

England and former Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper-batsman joins the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season

Martin Smith

6 November 2020, 06:16 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

