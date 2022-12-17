India v Australia T20Is - Women

Pursuit of happiness: Verma leading India's new gen

India teen Shafali Verma says nothing brings her happiness like hitting boundaries against the Aussies, and her development underlines the talent that's pushing the Australia forward

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

17 December 2022, 08:37 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo