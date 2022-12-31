De Bruyn ruled out as Proteas lament 'thin' batting options

South Africa will make at least one change to their batting line-up for the Sydney Test with Theunis de Bruyn returning home for the birth of his first child.

Proteas No.4 Temba Bavuma admits his side needs more batting help after being dismantled by Australia during blowout Test defeats in Brisbane and Melbourne.

De Bruyn came into the Proteas XI for the Boxing Day Test at the expense of Rassie van der Dussen, and made headlines when he was warned by Mitchell Starc for backing up to far in the second innings.

Van der Dussen is now in line to return to the side for the third NRMA Insurance Test in Sydney, while Henrich Klaasen, the big-hitting reserve wicketkeeper, is the other option for batting support in the Proteas squad.

Klaasen scored just 11 runs in his sole Test to date, but averages near 35 in 30 one-day internationals.

South Africa came to Australia as the world's No.3-ranked team and sitting second in the World Test Championship, but have now slipped to fourth.

They have a two-Test series against the West Indies to come in this WTC cycle, and will not play another series of more than two matches until 2026 under the Future Tours Program released earlier this year.

The Proteas opted for five frontline bowlers during the first two Tests against Australia for an average total of 161 across four innings.

Bavuma top-scored with 65 in South Africa's second innings at the MCG before a self-described "brain fart" cost him a chance of making a second Test century.

The 32-year-old said South Africa should consider bringing in another batter for the third Test at the SCG, starting on January 4.

"It would be nice to have an extra batter," Bavuma said. "The batting does look a bit thin. I mean, that's something that's obvious."

It has been a dramatic fall from grace for the Proteas, who had legends like Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and current Perth Scorchers import Faf du Plessis in their top six when they last played Australia in 2018, winning the infamous ball-tampering scandal series 3-1.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar blasted the Proteas for a "pretty weak" loss at the MCG in his post-match press conference, saying he and his fellow batters lacked courage.

The capitulation resulted in Australia securing their first home Test series win against South Africa since 2005-06.

Bavuma was part of the Proteas team that crushed Australia on their last tour Down Under in 2016-17.

"Obviously disappointing the way we've gone out as a team in the two Test matches," he said.

"This is obviously not what we prepared for as a team and it doesn't do justice to all the work that that we put in.

"We've come here to Australia as well and they've asked questions and we haven't had answers to them.

"International cricket is a brutal, brutal sport and a lot of us are learning that."

Despite the series already being lost, Bavuma believed South Africa still had plenty to play for in the New Year's Test.

"There's a lot for us to still achieve and go back home with something to kind of smile about," Bavuma said.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v South Africa

First Test: Australia won by six wickets

Second Test: Australia won by an innings and 182 runs

Jan 4-8: Third Test, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo

