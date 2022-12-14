KFC BBL|12

BBL|12 preview: Sixers put faith in established class

Aussie superstar Steve Smith is the big inclusion at the Sixers this season but the rest of their squad in largely unchanged as they put faith in their veterans and young talent to go one better in BBL|12

Jack Paynter

14 December 2022, 08:30 AM AEST

@jackpayn

