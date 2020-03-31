Paine robbed as Aussies adapt to life indoors

Test skipper has his wallet stolen from his car in Hobart as Australia’s leading players look to keep fit and occupied during the cricketing shutdown

Martin Smith

31 March 2020, 11:37 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo